The unprecedented stock market craziness, in one chart

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
Data: Bloomberg; Chart: Sara Wise and Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. Note: Stocks limited to companies with a market capitalization of more than $150 million. 

Almost never does a stock trade more than twice its their market value in a single day. It never happened in 2001, for instance, and never happened in 2003, and only happened once in 2002.

Driving the news: It has happened 7 times this week already, and 20 times this month. In the past 12 months, it's happened 84 times, which is more than all of the previous occurrences going back to November 1998.

GameStop, of course, is leading the charge — it traded more than twice its market capitalization on Jan. 13, 22, 25, 26, and 27.

  • AMC managed the feat on Jan. 1, 22, and 27.

Why it matters: Equity is permanent capital. It's a way for individuals to partially own companies over the extremely long term without their securities ever maturing.

  • What we've seen in the past month, and especially the past week, is certain companies becoming little more than vehicles for short-term gambling.

Go deeper

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
20 hours ago - Economy & Business

Reddit traders' real-world positive consequences

Expand chart
Data: YCharts; Chart: Axios Visuals

Thanks to Reddit, AMC Entertainment has managed to take $700 million of debt off its balance sheet, as well as raising $506 million of fresh cash in the stock market.

Driving the news: The movie-theater chain and hot meme stonk of the moment converted $100 million of junior debt into equity on Monday, while also raising fresh equity capital. Then, on Thursday, it announced that $600 million of senior debt had also been converted into equity, at a price of $13.51 per share.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Jan 28, 2021 - Economy & Business

How GameStop exposed the market

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Retail traders have found a cheat code for the stock market, and barring some major action from regulatory authorities or a massive turn in their favored companies, they're going to keep using it to score "tendies" and turn Wall Street on its head.

What's happening: The share prices of companies like GameStop are rocketing higher, based largely on the social media organizing of a 3-million strong group of Redditors who are eagerly piling into companies that big hedge funds are short selling, or betting will fall in price.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Felix Salmon, author of Capital
Jan 27, 2021 - Economy & Business

GameStop leads another day of nostalgia trading

Data: YCharts; Chart: Axios Visuals

The best-performing stocks this week are brands familiar to anyone who used to hang out in malls as a kid in the mid-2000s.

Why it matters: Some stocks — GameStop foremost among them — have been on fire to the point that U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the SEC are taking notice.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow