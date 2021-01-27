Sign up for our daily briefing

Wall Street's own populist revolt

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

A popular rebellion, organized by the powerless against the powerful. It might have failed in Washington, but it certainly seems to be working on Wall Street.

Driving the news: The market value of GameStop closed at more than $10 billion on Tuesday, on record volume of more than $26 billion.

  • The winners: A ragtag group of traders from Reddit and TikTok, led by a man calling himself “Roaring Kitty.”
  • The losers: Hedge-fund short-sellers wh0 are learning John Maynard Keynes's lesson the hard way — "The market can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent."

How it works: Thanks to Robinhood and other stock-trading apps, trading options in GameStop (or BlackBerry, Bed Bath & Beyond or any other smallish company Wall Street traders have bet against) is easy, fun, and carries an irresistible commission of exactly $0.

  • Giant hedge funds like Melvin Capital now find themselves at the mercy of thousands of small investors using the internet to coordinate their buying attacks.

The bottom line: Short-selling — betting that a company's stock is going to fall — is a crucial element of efficient markets. But, thanks to Reddit, it has also never been more dangerous.

  • Wall Street veterans say the newbies' lack of experience and diversification mean they’ll eventually get crushed by their trades.
  • So far, however, the small guys are laughing all the way to the bank.

🎧 Axios Re:Cap podcast: Reddit is running Wall Street

Courtenay Brown
23 hours ago - Economy & Business

Reddit traders look to pummel Wall Street's old guard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Reddit traders are taking on Wall Street pros at their own game with this basic mantra: Stocks will always go up.

Why it matters: Their trades — egged on in Reddit threads — have played a role in historic market activity in recent days.

Axios
16 hours ago - Podcasts

Reddit is running Wall Street

Wall Street is locked in a battle of will between professional investors who live in Greenwich and amateur investors who congregate on Reddit. So far, the amateurs are winning, judging by increases in their chosen stocks, like GameStop and Bed, Bath & Beyond.

Axios Re:Cap goes deeper into what's really happening, the mechanics of stock "shorting" and what it means for the markets' future, with Axios chief financial correspondent Felix Salmon.

Kia Kokalitcheva
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The rebellion against Silicon Valley (the place)

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Smith Collection/Gado via Getty Images

Silicon Valley may be a "state of mind," but it's also very much a real enclave in Northern California. Now, a growing faction of the tech industry is boycotting it.

Why it matters: The Bay Area is facing for the first time the prospect of losing its crown as the top destination for tech workers and startups — which could have an economic impact on the region and force it to reckon with its local issues.

