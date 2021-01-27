A popular rebellion, organized by the powerless against the powerful. It might have failed in Washington, but it certainly seems to be working on Wall Street.

Driving the news: The market value of GameStop closed at more than $10 billion on Tuesday, on record volume of more than $26 billion.

The winners: A ragtag group of traders from Reddit and TikTok, led by a man calling himself “Roaring Kitty.”

The losers: Hedge-fund short-sellers wh0 are learning John Maynard Keynes's lesson the hard way — "The market can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent."

How it works: Thanks to Robinhood and other stock-trading apps, trading options in GameStop (or BlackBerry, Bed Bath & Beyond or any other smallish company Wall Street traders have bet against) is easy, fun, and carries an irresistible commission of exactly $0.

Giant hedge funds like Melvin Capital now find themselves at the mercy of thousands of small investors using the internet to coordinate their buying attacks.

The bottom line: Short-selling — betting that a company's stock is going to fall — is a crucial element of efficient markets. But, thanks to Reddit, it has also never been more dangerous.

Wall Street veterans say the newbies' lack of experience and diversification mean they’ll eventually get crushed by their trades.

So far, however, the small guys are laughing all the way to the bank.

