Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Reddit acquires TikTok rival Dubsmash

Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Reddit has acquired Dubsmash, the short-form video app akin to TikTok, the company said in a statement provided to Axios. Deal terms were not disclosed.

Why it matters: It's the latest tech giant to invest in a TikTok-like video feature. Snapchat last month launched its TikTok competitor, called Spotlight. Facebook launched its competitor, called Reels, in August.

Flashback: Facebook and Snapchat were reportedly in talks to buy Dubsmash earlier this year.

Details: Reddit said in a statement Dubsmash will maintain its own platform and brand, but its video creation tools will be integrated into Reddit.

  • Dubsmash’s entire team, including its three co-founders, Suchit Dash, Jonas Drüppel and Tim Specht, will join Reddit.
  • The Information first reported about the deal Sunday evening, prior to the company’s planned announcement on Monday.

What they're saying: Reddit cited Dubsmash’s mission to elevate under-represented creators as a key part of the reason it wanted to buy the company.

  • ”Dubsmash elevates under-represented creators, while Reddit fosters a sense of community and belonging across thousands of different topics and passions," said Reddit CEO Steve Huffman.
  • According to the statement, 25% of all Black teens in the U.S. are on Dubsmash, and females represent 70% of its users.

The big picture: Reddit launched a native video player​ in 2017, but video still isn't the primary use-case on its platform. In the statement, Reddit said Dubsmash enables more than one billion video views a month.

Go deeper

Stef W. Kight
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

States prepare for pandemic-era Electoral College meeting

President-elect Joe Biden. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Tomorrow, state electors who'll finally cast their Electoral College votes formalizing Joe Biden's win, will gather in person at state capitols across the U.S., even during a pandemic.

Between the lines: Capitol compounds already provide security. But fear of unrest is heightening precautions. Meanwhile, states including California, Wisconsin, Maryland and New Mexico are live-streaming meetings so the public can watch safely from home.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Neal Rothschild
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Productivity in Congress tanked in 2020

Data: Quorum; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

"Twitter replaced floor debates in 2020," public affairs software firm Quorum writes in a new report, previewed by Axios, showing the 116th Congress as the least productive since the 1970s.

The big picture: Skyrocketing social media engagement and prolific numbers of bills filed that never went anywhere belie what happens when an increasingly divided and uncompromising Congress collides with an election-year pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Glen Johnson
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: O'Brien takes wife on COVID-era tour of Europe

Robert O'Brien speaks during a visit to Brazil in October. Photo: Andressa Anholete/Getty Images

National security adviser Robert O'Brien is taking his wife on a holiday tour of the romantic Mediterranean and European capitals, including seeking a private tour of the Louvre despite it being closed because of coronavirus restrictions, people familiar with the trip tell Axios.

Why it matters: The White House announced the Paris stop shortly after an inquiry from Axios, but the entirety of the trip — which also includes stops in Tel Aviv, Rome and London — is causing consternation among O'Brien's hosts and questions about the need for his wife to tag along.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow