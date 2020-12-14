Reddit acquires TikTok rival Dubsmash

Reddit has acquired Dubsmash, the short-form video app akin to TikTok, the company said in a statement provided to Axios. Deal terms were not disclosed.

Why it matters: It's the latest tech giant to invest in a TikTok-like video feature. Snapchat last month launched its TikTok competitor, called Spotlight. Facebook launched its competitor, called Reels, in August.

Flashback: Facebook and Snapchat were reportedly in talks to buy Dubsmash earlier this year.

Details: Reddit said in a statement Dubsmash will maintain its own platform and brand, but its video creation tools will be integrated into Reddit.

Dubsmash’s entire team, including its three co-founders, Suchit Dash, Jonas Drüppel and Tim Specht, will join Reddit.

The Information first reported about the deal Sunday evening, prior to the company’s planned announcement on Monday.

What they're saying: Reddit cited Dubsmash’s mission to elevate under-represented creators as a key part of the reason it wanted to buy the company.

”Dubsmash elevates under-represented creators, while Reddit fosters a sense of community and belonging across thousands of different topics and passions," said Reddit CEO Steve Huffman.

According to the statement, 25% of all Black teens in the U.S. are on Dubsmash, and females represent 70% of its users.

The big picture: Reddit launched a native video player​ in 2017, but video still isn't the primary use-case on its platform. In the statement, Reddit said Dubsmash enables more than one billion video views a month.