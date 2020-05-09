Record-low temperatures and snow hit eastern U.S.

North Carolina, West Virginia, Massachusetts and other states across the eastern U.S. saw snow this weekend as temperatures dropped to levels "virtually unheard of in May," the Washington Post's Capitol Weather Gang reports.

Catch up quick: Arctic air crossed into the country from Canada on Friday, freezing Chicago and Indianapolis and dropping snow in northeast and across Appalachia.

A National Weather Service weather balloon near Washington Dulles International Airport recorded the area's coldest May reading on record at about 5,000 feet, the Post reports.

"From Texas to Maine, record lows for May 9 fell in every state in the eastern half of the Lower 48 north of Florida," Matthew Cappucci writes.

What's next: States east of the Appalachians can expect more near-record-low temperatures on Sunday, while most of the Midwest will begin to warm up late Saturday, the Post reports.

