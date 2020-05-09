2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Record-low temperatures and snow hit eastern U.S.

Photo: Climate Reanalyzer, Climate Change Institute, University of Maine. Data from the NOAA Climate Forecast System Reanalysis (CFSR) and NWS Global Forecast System.

North Carolina, West Virginia, Massachusetts and other states across the eastern U.S. saw snow this weekend as temperatures dropped to levels "virtually unheard of in May," the Washington Post's Capitol Weather Gang reports.

Catch up quick: Arctic air crossed into the country from Canada on Friday, freezing Chicago and Indianapolis and dropping snow in northeast and across Appalachia.

  • A National Weather Service weather balloon near Washington Dulles International Airport recorded the area's coldest May reading on record at about 5,000 feet, the Post reports.
  • "From Texas to Maine, record lows for May 9 fell in every state in the eastern half of the Lower 48 north of Florida," Matthew Cappucci writes.

What's next: States east of the Appalachians can expect more near-record-low temperatures on Sunday, while most of the Midwest will begin to warm up late Saturday, the Post reports.

CDC and FDA chiefs self-quarantine after exposure to person with coronavirus

CDC Robert Redfield and FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn during a White House coronavirus briefing in April. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

CDC Director Robert Redfield will be teleworking for two weeks and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn is in self-quarantine after both recently came into contact with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Driving the news: In the White House, Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller and President Trump's valet tested positive for the coronavirus this week. Senate health committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) said in a statement the White House told him both officials had "self-quarantined out of an abundance of caution."

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowUpdated 20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 4,018,342 — Total deaths: 278,756 — Total recoveries — 1,363,698Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 1,307,676 — Total deaths: 78,693 — Total recoveries — 212,534 — Total tested: 8,709,630Map.
  3. Public health: FDA authorizes emergency use for first antigen test Children living under coronavirus lockdowns struggle with anxiety — Doctors urgently study COVID-19 in kids.
  4. Trump admin: FDA chief self-quarantinesTrump says he's "in no rush" to pass new stimulus package.
  5. World: U.K. on the brink of deepest recession in three centuriesSouth Korea fears second waveHow the coronavirus could throw global progress in reverse.
  6. Education: How some childcare centers could reopen — Schools struggle to afford meals for low-income children — College students consider a coronavirus gap year.
  7. Religion: Court blocks Kentucky governor's ban on mass church gatherings.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Elon Musk threatens Tesla HQ move and lawsuit in fight to reopen factory

Elon Musk. Photo: Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is escalating his fight with officials in California as he seeks to restart production at the electric automaker's Fremont factory.

Driving the news: Musk tweeted Saturday that he's filing a lawsuit against Alameda County "immediately" — an apparent response to county officials' reported refusal to allow the factory reopen.

