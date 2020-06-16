Rayshard Brooks' family called on Monday for justice and an overhaul of policing policies during a news conference on the Atlanta black man's fatal shooting by a white police officer in the city last week.

Hours later, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms pledged to sign administrative orders reforming the police, including requiring uses of deadly force to be reported to the citizen’s review board.

What they're saying: Tomika Miller, Brooks' widow, urged protesters to remain peaceful and outlined how she felt her husband had been stereotyped because of his appearance and the impact of the shooting. "I'm scared every day my children go out, my family members go out, because I don’t know they are going to come home," she said.

His cousin Tiara Brooks said, "The trust that we have with the police force is broken and the only way to heal some of these wounds is through a conviction and a drastic change of the police department."

What’s happening: Georgia Bureau of Investigation has launched a review into Brooks' shooting in a Wendy's parking lot on Friday. An autopsy lists his manner of death as homicide. This means it was determined that the death was caused by the actions of another person. It's up to law enforcement to decide what charges to bring, according to the Medical Examiner's Office, which notes not all homicides are murders.

Garrett Rolfe, the officer who fatally shot Brooks in a Wendy's parking lot on Friday, was fired and Devin Bronsan, an officer who was present during the incident, was placed on active duty.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard told CNN on Sunday authorities are weighing possible charges of murder, felony murder or aggravated assault over Brooks' shooting, with a decision expected by Wednesday.

The big picture: Brooks death occurred amid a wave of Black Lives Matter protests calling for changes to policing following the May 25 death of George Floyd, another black man shot by a police in Minneapolis.

Several authorities have begun implementing changes in response to the demonstrations.

