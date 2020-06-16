37 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Rayshard Brooks' family demands "drastic change" in policing

Rayshard Brooks' widow Tomika Miller (D) holds one of her daughters as his family and their lawyers speaks to media in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday. Photo: Dustin Chambers/Getty Images

Rayshard Brooks' family called on Monday for justice and an overhaul of policing policies during a news conference on the Atlanta black man's fatal shooting by a white police officer in the city last week.

  • Hours later, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms pledged to sign administrative orders reforming the police, including requiring uses of deadly force to be reported to the citizen’s review board.

What they're saying: Tomika Miller, Brooks' widow, urged protesters to remain peaceful and outlined how she felt her husband had been stereotyped because of his appearance and the impact of the shooting. "I'm scared every day my children go out, my family members go out, because I don’t know they are going to come home," she said.

  • His cousin Tiara Brooks said, "The trust that we have with the police force is broken and the only way to heal some of these wounds is through a conviction and a drastic change of the police department."

What’s happening: Georgia Bureau of Investigation has launched a review into Brooks' shooting in a Wendy's parking lot on Friday. An autopsy lists his manner of death as homicide. This means it was determined that the death was caused by the actions of another person. It's up to law enforcement to decide what charges to bring, according to the Medical Examiner's Office, which notes not all homicides are murders.

  • Garrett Rolfe, the officer who fatally shot Brooks in a Wendy's parking lot on Friday, was fired and Devin Bronsan, an officer who was present during the incident, was placed on active duty.
  • Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard told CNN on Sunday authorities are weighing possible charges of murder, felony murder or aggravated assault over Brooks' shooting, with a decision expected by Wednesday.

The big picture: Brooks death occurred amid a wave of Black Lives Matter protests calling for changes to policing following the May 25 death of George Floyd, another black man shot by a police in Minneapolis.


Updated Jun 15, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Autopsy report lists Rayshard Brooks' manner of death as homicide

A mural of the face of Rayshard Jones outside a burned Wendy's following his shooting death by police in the restaurant parking lot. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

Rayshard Brooks sustained organ damage and blood loss when he was shot twice in the back during his fatal shooting by police in Atlanta, Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office said Sunday evening, per the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Details: The autopsy found Brooks' manner of death was homicide, CBS News reports. This means it was determined that the death was caused by the actions of another person and it's up to law enforcement to decide what charges to bring, according to the Medical Examiner's Office, which notes not all homicides are murders.


Updated Jun 14, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Black Lives Matter protests: What you need to know

Protesters outside the Minneapolis 1st Police precinct during a demonstration against police brutality and racism in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Saturday. Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

The death of Rayshard Brooks, another black man fatally shot by police, outside an Atlanta restaurant became a focal point of anti-racism protests across the U.S. on Saturday.

The big picture: Protesters are highlighting systemic racism issues across the U.S. and pressing states to make changes on what kind of force law enforcement can use on civilians. It has prompted officials to review police conduct.


Updated Jun 14, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Atlanta police officer fired after fatally shooting Rayshard Brooks

The Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot is set ablaze during a protest over his death on Saturday night. Photo by Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Atlanta Police have terminated the employment of the white officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks, as the restaurant where the black man died was set ablaze during a protest Saturday night, per the Washington Post.

Driving the news: The death of Brooks triggered a wave of unrest in Atlanta on Saturday night, with the Wendy's restaurant where 27-year-old died the previous evening set ablaze during a demonstration as protesters blocked traffic on a highway close by, AP reports.

