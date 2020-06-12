Marchers have delivered a clear message in the 19 days since George Floyd was killed — change how America's police treat black people, and do it now.

The big picture: If you look beyond the symbolic gestures and focus on the concrete actions, there's a good deal of there there, even if it's still insufficient.

Here is just a partial list of the actions underway because of the protests:

Tactical rule changes: Dallas and Minneapolis mandated officers intervene when a colleague is using excessive force. Seattle banned the covering of badge numbers. Minneapolis banned chokeholds. Houston banned most of them. New York made them illegal.

New York removed a shield clause that locked down records of officers who'd been investigated for excessive force. Go deeper: Axios' Orion Rummler catalogued quite a few more changes.

Between the lines: It is ridiculously hard to fire police officers in the U.S., let alone getting criminal charges to stick.

Chalk that up to unions , or qualified immunity, or weakness from elected officials — but it's a major roadblock to change.

, or qualified immunity, or weakness from elected officials — but it's a major roadblock to change. The Minneapolis Police Department said Wednesday that it is withdrawing from negotiations with its police union. The real effect of that is to be determined.

The bottom line: This is a start, but it doesn't even come close to the level of change organizers have publicly demanded. Expect the protests to be here for a long time to come.

