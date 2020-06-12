1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

The real-life changes won by the protests

Demonstrators protest near the White House June 4. Photo: Evan Vucci/AP

Marchers have delivered a clear message in the 19 days since George Floyd was killed — change how America's police treat black people, and do it now.

The big picture: If you look beyond the symbolic gestures and focus on the concrete actions, there's a good deal of there there, even if it's still insufficient.

Here is just a partial list of the actions underway because of the protests:

  • Tactical rule changes: Dallas and Minneapolis mandated officers intervene when a colleague is using excessive force. Seattle banned the covering of badge numbers. Minneapolis banned chokeholds. Houston banned most of them. New York made them illegal.
  • Budget cuts: Los Angeles is considering cutting its police budget by up to $150 million. NYC is considering cuts, but hasn't disclosed specific numbers.
  • Defunding: Minneapolis' city council passed a resolution on Friday to replace its police department with a community-centric model.
  • School contracts axed: Minneapolis, Denver and Portland have moved to end the presence of police officers in local schools. Officers have a presence in the 25 biggest school districts nationwide, per Chalkbeat.
  • No-knock warrants ban: Louisville, Kentucky — where Breonna Taylor was killed by officers who raided her home with this type of warrant — has banned the practice.
  • Police transparency changes: New York removed a shield clause that locked down records of officers who'd been investigated for excessive force.
  • Go deeper: Axios' Orion Rummler catalogued quite a few more changes.

Between the lines: It is ridiculously hard to fire police officers in the U.S., let alone getting criminal charges to stick.

  • Chalk that up to unions, or qualified immunity, or weakness from elected officials — but it's a major roadblock to change.
  • The Minneapolis Police Department said Wednesday that it is withdrawing from negotiations with its police union. The real effect of that is to be determined.

The bottom line: This is a start, but it doesn't even come close to the level of change organizers have publicly demanded. Expect the protests to be here for a long time to come.

Orion Rummler
Updated 51 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The major police reforms that have been enacted since George Floyd's death

NYPD officers watch a George Floyd protest in Manhattan on June 6. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

Over two weeks of protests across the U.S. following George Floyd's killing have put pressure on police departments to scale back the force that can be used on civilians and prompted new oversight for officer conduct.

Why it matters: Police reforms of this scale have not taken place in response to the Black Lives Matter movement since its inception in 2013, after George Zimmerman's acquittal for shooting Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teenager.

Orion Rummler
Updated Jun 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Minnesota governor endorses new police reforms in wake of George Floyd's killing

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on June 5 in Minneapolis. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) endorsed several proposed police reforms on Thursday, after over two weeks of Black Lives Matter protests have fueled pressure for politicians to take action on police brutality and racial discrimination.

The big picture: More cities and states — and some police departments, acting independently — are scaling back the force that can be used on civilians and promising new oversight for officer conduct.

Kim Hart
Jun 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Where it might make sense to cut police budgets

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

While many local officials and law enforcement experts disagree with the idea of defunding and disbanding police departments, they say some of the duties police perform today might be handled better outside of law enforcement.

The big picture: The "defund the police" movement calls for city governments to reallocate police department budgets to socioeconomic programs and infrastructure such as housing, health care and education that have long been lacking in communities of color.

