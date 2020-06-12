1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Minneapolis City Council approves plan to reevaluate local policing

Protesters gather outside the Hennepin county Government Center during a Justice for George Floyd demonstration on June 11 in Minneapolis. Photo: Kerem Yucel/ Getty Images

The Minneapolis City Council unanimously approved a resolution on Friday intended to develop a replacement for the local police department while providing for "community safety and violence prevention."

Why it matters: The move launches a yearlong community engagement process to produce a "transformative new model" for public safety in the city, beginning to answer the calls of activists who have been pushing for an overhaul to law enforcement after the killing of George Floyd.

  • It comes days after a veto-proof majority of the council voted to disband the police department.

What they're saying: “The murder of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, by Minneapolis police officers is a tragedy that shows that no amount of reforms will prevent lethal violence and abuse by some members of the Police Department against members of our community, especially Black people and people of color,” five council members wrote in the resolution.

  • "We acknowledge that the current system is not reformable -- that we would like to end the current policing system as we know it," council member Alondra Cano said, per the local ABC affiliate.

What to watch: Council members expect recommendations from the Future of Community Safety Work Group on how to engage with community stakeholders to replace the public safety system by July 24, Reuters notes.

Updated 23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Minnesota governor endorses new police reforms in wake of George Floyd's killing

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on June 5 in Minneapolis. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) endorsed several proposed police reforms on Thursday, after over two weeks of Black Lives Matter protests have fueled pressure for politicians to take action on police brutality and racial discrimination.

The big picture: More cities and states — and some police departments, acting independently — are scaling back the force that can be used on civilians and promising new oversight for officer conduct.

Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The major police reforms that have been enacted since George Floyd's death

NYPD officers watch a George Floyd protest in Manhattan on June 6. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

Over two weeks of protests across the U.S. following George Floyd's killing have put pressure on police departments to scale back the force that can be used on civilians and prompted new oversight for officer conduct.

Why it matters: Police reforms of this scale have not taken place in response to the Black Lives Matter movement since its inception in 2013, after George Zimmerman's acquittal for shooting Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teenager.

Jun 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy

How the city of Miami Gardens built trust in police

Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver G. Gilbert III surrounded by colleagues at the 2017 United States Conference of Mayors. Photo: Raul E. Diego/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images.

In Miami Gardens, Florida, the police department gives hiring preference to candidates with a local address.

The state of play: Mayor Oliver Gilbert III credits that initiative with increasing diversity within its police force (more than 50% of officers are black) and building a strong bond with the community.

