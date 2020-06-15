Autopsy report lists Rayshard Brooks' manner of death as homicide

Rayshard Brooks sustained organ damage and blood loss when he was shot twice in the back during his fatal shooting by police in Atlanta, Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said Sunday evening, per the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Details: The autopsy found Brooks' manner of death was homicide, CBS News reports. Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard told CNN on Sunday authorities are weighing possible charges of murder, felony murder or aggravated assault over Brooks' death, with a decision expected by Wednesday.

The big picture: Garrett Rolfe, the officer who fatally shot Brooks in a Wendy's parking lot on Friday, was fired and Devin Bronsan, an officer who was present during the incident, was placed on administrative duty, authorities said early Sunday.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation announcement Friday that it had launched a review into the shooting.

What they're saying: Brooks "did not seem to present any kind of threat to anyone, and so the fact that it would escalate to his death just seems unreasonable," Howard told CNN.

"It just seems like this is not the kind of conversation and incident that should have led to someone's death," he said.

Howard said they were looking at whether the officer involved in the shooting at the time felt Brooks "presented imminent harm of death or some serious physical injury.

"If that shot was fired for some reason other than to save that officer's life or to prevent injury to him or others, then that shooting is not justified under the law."

— Howard's comments on CNN

