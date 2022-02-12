Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Rand Paul urges truckers to "clog up cities" in U.S.

Erin Doherty

Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said this week that he hopes anti-vaccine protestors in trucks "clog up [U.S.] cities."

Driving the news: "I’m all for it," said Paul, a vocal critic of masking and vaccine mandates. "Civil disobedience is a time-honored tradition in our country, from slavery to civil rights to you name it. Peaceful protest, clog things up, make people think about the mandates."

  • "I hope the truckers do come to America, and I hope they clog up cities," Paul told the conservative Daily Signal in an interview Thursday.

State of play: A Department of Homeland Security bulletin warned law enforcement this week that a convoy of truckers protesting vaccine mandates, similar to protests in Canada, could begin soon in the U.S.

  • The bulletin said the convoy could "begin in California as early as mid-February and arrive in Washington, D.C., as late as mid-March."

The big picture: Protests over the vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions have spanned several days in Canada, blocking roads and portions of the busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing, cutting off key delivery routes and leading factories to shut down.

  • The blockade at the U.S.-Canada border is beginning to dissolve peacefully on Saturday after police moved in to remove the vaccine mandate protestors.

Go deeper: U.S. warns protest convoys could hit Super Bowl

Go deeper

Russell Contreras
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Uncovering the Underground Railroad to Mexico

Illustration: Megan Robinson/Axios

It's likely more enslaved Black people escaped to Mexico than originally thought, scholars say.

Why it matters: The story of the Underground Railroad to Mexico — loosely organized paths allowing enslaved Black people to escape bondage by fleeing south — exposes a neglected history about the Black experience in the Americas.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
Updated 2 hours ago - Economy & Business

COVID pushes teachers to pivot careers

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Teachers are leaving the education workforce at a rapid clip, according to new LinkedIn data.

Staggering stat: Rates of attrition among educators is 66% above pre-pandemic levels.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Blockade at Canada border begins to clear after police enforcement

Police patrol near the parliament during a protest in Ottawa, Canada on February 11, 2022. Photo: Kadri Mohamed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The blockade at the U.S.-Canada border is beginning to dissolve peacefully on Saturday after police moved in to remove the vaccine mandate protestors, AP reports.

Why it matters: The police intervention was the strongest escalation by authorities after truckers, farmers and other protesters have blocked roads and portions of the busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing for days, cutting off key delivery routes and leading factories to shut down.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow