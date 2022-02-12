Rand Paul urges truckers to "clog up cities" in U.S.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said this week that he hopes anti-vaccine protestors in trucks "clog up [U.S.] cities."

Driving the news: "I’m all for it," said Paul, a vocal critic of masking and vaccine mandates. "Civil disobedience is a time-honored tradition in our country, from slavery to civil rights to you name it. Peaceful protest, clog things up, make people think about the mandates."

"I hope the truckers do come to America, and I hope they clog up cities," Paul told the conservative Daily Signal in an interview Thursday.

State of play: A Department of Homeland Security bulletin warned law enforcement this week that a convoy of truckers protesting vaccine mandates, similar to protests in Canada, could begin soon in the U.S.

The bulletin said the convoy could "begin in California as early as mid-February and arrive in Washington, D.C., as late as mid-March."

The big picture: Protests over the vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions have spanned several days in Canada, blocking roads and portions of the busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing, cutting off key delivery routes and leading factories to shut down.

The blockade at the U.S.-Canada border is beginning to dissolve peacefully on Saturday after police moved in to remove the vaccine mandate protestors.

