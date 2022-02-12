Police arrive to clear protestors from U.S.-Canada bridge

Canadian police are removing vaccine mandate protestors from a bridge crossing at the U.S.-Canada border after a five-day blockade, AP reports.

Why it matters: It's the strongest escalation by authorities after truckers, farmers and other protesters have blocked roads and portions of the busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing for days, cutting off key delivery routes and leading factories to shut down.

Driving the news: "The Windsor Police & its policing partners have commenced enforcement at and near the Ambassador Bridge," Windsor Police wrote on Twitter Saturday morning.

"We urge all demonstrators to act lawfully & peacefully. Commuters are still being asked to avoid the areas affected by the demonstrations at this time."

State of play: Protestors remained on Saturday morning despite new warnings on Friday by government officials to end the blockade.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency on Friday in response to the protests.

Ford also said that he will convene the executive council of Ontario "to urgently enact orders that will make crystal clear it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people and services along critical infrastructure."

What they're saying: "The illegal blockades are impacting trade, supply chains & manufacturing. They're hurting Canadian families, workers & businesses," Federal Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne tweeted.

"Glad to see the Windsor Police & its policing partners commenced enforcement at and near the Ambassador Bridge. These blockades must stop."

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.