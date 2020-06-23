1 hour ago - World

Qatar to suspend Gaza payments to pressure Israel over annexation

Waiting in line to recieve financial assistance from Qatar, in Gaza City. Photo: Al H.m. Jadallah/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Qatar has informed Israel that it will suspend money transfers to Gaza next month because of Israel's pending plans to annex parts of the West Bank, Western diplomats briefed on the matter tell me.

Why it matters: Qatar transfers money to government employees and poor families in Gaza, which is run by Hamas, as part of an Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal. Suspension of the payments could lead to renewed violence.

  • Qatar will not resume the payments until the situation around possible annexation becomes clearer, the sources say.

The backstory: Israel's government has been debating plans to annex up to 30% of the West Bank as soon as July 1, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is hoping for a green light from the White House to proceed.

Behind the scenes: Qatar has conveyed its message through multiple channels over the past two week, including in a Zoom meeting of donor countries to the Palestinian Authority.

  • The Qatari representative in the meeting stressed that any Israeli annexation step in the West Bank will have consequences.
  • The Western diplomats said his message was directed at senior Israeli officials who were also on the Zoom meeting.

The bottom line: The Qataris are concerned that Israel will implement its annexation plans on July 1 — Netanyahu's deadline — and don’t want to be perceived as enabling Israeli annexation by sending money to keep the peace in Gaza.

Go deeper: Netanyahu privately presents 4 plans for West Bank annexation

Go deeper

Alexi McCammond
15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Obama at Biden fundraiser: "I am here to say help is on the way"

Screenshot: Biden campaign virtual fundraiser.

Former President Barack Obama said at a virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden Tuesday night that “help is on the way” and urged supporters not to be complacent in thinking their work close to being finished: "Whatever you’ve done so far is not enough."

Why it matters: Organizers said it's the Biden campaign's largest fundraiser yet, bringing in $7.6 million from over 175,000 people. It's expected to be the first of several joint efforts with Biden in the months leading up to the election.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Justin Green
2 hours ago - Health

COVID-19 sweeps the South

Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The summer reprieve from the coronavirus isn't coming, and the outbreak is hitting the Sun Belt the hardest.

Why it matters: Anthony Fauci warned today of a "disturbing surge" driven by community spread in metropolitan areas in Florida, Texas and Arizona.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 9,158,912 — Total deaths: 473,930 — Total recoveries — 4,585,946Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 2,329,637 — Total deaths: 120,927 — Total recoveries: 640,198 — Total tested: 27,553,581Map.
  3. Primaries: Elections initially delayed in North Carolina, Virginia, Mississippi, Kentucky and New York due to the pandemic to take place today.
  4. World: EU prepares to ban American travelers as borders reopen on July 1.
  5. Public health: Fauci says Trump has never told task force to slow down testing.
  6. Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index: People in red states are feeling the risk.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow