Scoop: White House to discuss this week whether to approve Israeli annexations

Netanyahu (L) with Trump, Pence, Pompeo and Kushner at the White House in January. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The White House is expected to hold high-level meetings this week to discuss whether to give the Israeli government a “green light” on annexing parts of the West Bank, American and Israeli sources tell me.

Why it matters: Israel won't move forward on annexation without the approval of the White House, and there are disagreements on the issue inside both the Israeli government and the Trump administration. Security and intelligence officials from both countries fear annexation would lead to violent escalation in the region.

The meetings are expected to take place Monday or Tuesday and include Jared Kushner, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien and U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman, who is expected to travel to Washington to attend.

  • White House envoy Avi Berkowitz had been expected to travel to Israel but stayed in Washington to attend the meetings.
  • President Trump is expected to join the discussion at a certain stage, and will make the final call on any decision.

Behind the scenes: Friedman supports giving the Israeli government a “green light” for annexation now but others in the administration are more cautious. 

  • Pompeo returned from his trip to Israel last month with many reservations about annexation, due to concerns about regional stability and internal disagreements inside to Israeli government. Pompeo has appeared to shift since then and move closer to Friedman’s position, sources say.
  • Kushner's position is unclear. He is not ideologically opposed to annexation but is deeply invested in the Trump peace plan and wants to make sure Israel's steps don't undermine it.
  • One of the main points of discussion will be the disagreements on the issue between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition partners, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.
  • U.S. officials have said they want to see broad consensus among Israel's leaders on any annexation steps.

The big picture: Any unilateral Israeli annexations would be widely considered a violation of international law and fiercely opposed by the Palestinians, countries in the region including Jordan, as well as the European Union.

  • Netanyahu has vowed to move forward with the annexation of at least some territory in the West Bank as soon as July 1 .
  • America's Arab allies, mainly Jordan and the UAE, have been warning the
    Trump administration and Israel both privately and publicly against
    annexation.
  • The foreign ministers of many EU member states raised their concerns in a video conference call with Pompeo last week. 

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shooting leaves one dead in Seattle's protest zone

Photo: Karen Ducey/Getty Images

A 19-year-old male has been fatally shot and another male remains in critical condition following an early morning shooting inside Seattle's protest zone known as Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP), according to the Seattle Police Department.

The state of play: The shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. local time near downtown Seattle. The police say they attempted to find the shooting victim, "but were met by a violent crowd that prevented officers safe access to the victim." SPD does not currently have anyone in custody. Investigators are reviewing public-source video and body-camera video for more information, Seattle Police Sgt. Lauren Truscott told The Seattle Times.

Six Trump campaign staffers test positive for coronavirus ahead of Tulsa rally

Trump supporters gather in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Six of President Trump's staffers, who were part of the campaign's advance team for the president's Saturday rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have been quarantined after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the campaign told Axios.

Why it matters: Trump's Saturday rally is expected to draw tens of thousands of supporters and protesters. The president has specified that face coverings at the event are optional, telling Axios' Jonathan Swan on Friday: "I recommend people do what they want."

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 8,705,724 — Total deaths: 461,037 — Total recoveries — 4,286,643Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 2,238,065 — Total deaths: 119,241 — Total recoveries: 606,715 — Total tested: 25,982,613Map.
  3. 2020: Trump: Expect "wild evening" in Tulsa, with face masks optional.
  4. Education: The coronavirus summer will be especially hard for poor kidsSchools complicate reopening the economy — Coronavirus cramps the college experience.
  5. Public health: Vaccinations are plummetingPediatricians are waiting for the kids to come back.
  6. Tech: Robots work the fields as coronavirus makes farming dangerous for humans — AI helps scientists decipher flood of research.
  7. Business: Treasury to release names of most businesses that received PPP loans.
  8. Sports: "Not so fast" for return of teams, as more athletes test positive.
