Netanyahu calls for Israel to annex West Bank settlements at swearing-in ceremony

Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a speech at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Israeli government Sunday that now is the time to annex the Israeli settlements in the West Bank. Unlike in previous speeches, Netanyahu didn’t mention his intention to annex the Jordan Valley, which makes up 20% of the West Bank.

Why it matters: In the last several days since Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to Jerusalem, Trump administration officials have signaled several times that they don’t want Israel to move forward on annexation at this moment. The State Department has said annexation should be part of direct talks between Israel and the Palestinians on the White House peace plan.

The big picture: The coalition deal that allowed Netanyahu to form the new government says he can bring "the understandings with the Trump administration" on annexation up for a vote in the Cabinet or parliament as early as July 1 — but only with the full agreement of the White House.

  • The swearing-in of the Israeli government ends more than a year of political crisis in which Israel held three consecutive elections with no clear result.
  • The new power-sharing government includes a rotation in the position of prime minister. In 18 months, Netanyahu is expected to be replaced by Benny Gantz, the leader of the Blue and White party, who will serve until then as the "alternate prime minister" and the minister of defense.

What they're saying: "We warmly welcome the announcement of the formation of a new Government of Israel," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted Sunday. "We are extremely fortunate to have such strong and experienced partners in Jerusalem, and we will work together to advance the security and prosperity of our peoples."

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 4,664,486 — Total deaths: 312,381 — Total recoveries — 1,708,969Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 1,470,199 — Total deaths: 88,811 — Total recoveries: 268,376 — Total tested: 11,077,179Map.
  3. Federal government: White House economic adviser Peter Navarro claims that lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus will "indirectly" kill more people than the virus itself.
  4. States: More businesses reopen as states let stay-at-home orders expire  Grand Canyon gradually reopens — Most states are slowly making progress against the coronavirus.
  5. Public health: Native Americans are at higher risk, with fewer resources  FDA authorizes first at-home kit that can be used with multiple coronavirus tests.
  6. World: India's Modi sees popularity boost for coronavirus response — U.K. hires more than 17,000 contact tracers.
  7. Business: Groceries, drug stores and retailers try different ways to get customers to wear face masks.
  8. Religion: Churches, mosques and temples livestream services.
  What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answered — Traveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagious — Masks, lending books and self-isolating — Exercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal health — Answers about the virus from Axios experts — What to know about social distancing — How to minimize your risk.
  Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Doug Sosnik on Biden's best path to 270

Photo: JoeBiden.com via Getty Images

Doug Sosnik, who was the White House political director during President Clinton's successful re-election race, writes for Axios that during President Trump’s first term, the country completed a political realignment that began in 1992.

Why it matters: With this realignment, the electoral college map is changing for the first time since 1992. So Trump is running on different terrain than in 2016.

Navarro claims lockdowns will kill "many more" Americans than coronavirus

White House economic adviser Peter Navarro claimed on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus will "indirectly" kill more people than the virus itself.

Why it matters: President Trump and some of his political and economic advisers have been pushing aggressively to reopen parts of the U.S. economy, even as public health experts like Anthony Fauci warn that it could lead to a resurgence in cases and ultimately more deaths.

