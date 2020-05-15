33 mins ago - World

Discussions on West Bank annexation should be part of Israeli-Palestinian talks: State Dept.

The Jewish settlement of Givat Zeev, near the Israeli-occupied West Bank city of Ramallah. Photo: Ahmad Gharbali/Getty Images

The Trump administration thinks that discussions about Israel's possible annexation of the West Bank "should take place as part of direct talks between Israel and the Palestinians on the Trump peace plan," State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told a group of Israeli reporters in a conference call on Friday.

Why it matters: The comments follow a series of public messages from the Trump administration in what looks like an attempt to signal to the new Israeli government that the U.S. does not support moving forward with annexation at the this time.

The state of play:

  • Last Friday, Assistant Secretary of State for Near East Affairs David Schenker gave a briefing to reporters about Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to Israel and did not mention annexation, but emphasized the need for direct talks between Israelis and Palestinians.
  • One day before Pompeo landed in Israel, senior U.S. officials told me that the Trump administration does not view the new Israeli government's July 1 deadline to begin the process of annexing parts of the West Bank as a "do or die" date, and that the Trump administration is still preoccupied with the coronavirus crisis.
  • During Pompeo's visit, he was noncommittal in public remarks about a U.S. green light for annexation.
  • State Department officials who briefed the traveling press during Pompeo's trip back to the U.S. said he "didn't travel halfway across the world to discuss annexation."

What they're saying: Ortagus spoke about King Abdullah of Jordan and his warnings regarding annexation, and said the Israeli-Jordanian peace treaty is very important to the U.S. She added that the King's comments show why it is critical for all parties to go back to the negotiating table to discuss the Trump plan.

"We are going to push in order to make this happen," Ortagus said.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Jordanian king warns of "massive conflict" if Israel annexes parts of West Bank

King Abdullah II of Jordan said in an interview with the German magazine Der Spiegel that Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank “will lead to a massive conflict with Jordan."

Why it matters: This is the harshest statement by the King regarding possible annexation of parts of the West Bank by Israel. It comes days after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Israel for talks with Israeli leaders and ahead of the swearing in of the new Israeli government on Sunday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow8 hours ago - World

America at half-occupancy

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

It's not just restaurants and bars: The reopening of America will be centered around reducing our pre-virus conceptions of how many people can congregate together indoors.

The big picture: Social distancing and spacing is strongly encouraged by the CDC in its new guidelines for reopening various parts of American life.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow20 mins ago - Health

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 4,508,435 — Total deaths: 305,395 — Total recoveries — 1,621,489Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 1,429,990 — Total deaths: 86,744 — Total recoveries: 246,414 — Total tested: 10,341,775Map.
  3. Public health: Former Medicaid official says daily coronavirus risks are akin to "sustained trauma."
  4. States: Daily coronavirus risks are akin to "sustained trauma," former Medicaid official says1/3 of COVID deaths in Illinois are African Americans — Health care workers in Illinois are still searching for protective gear.
  5. Business: April retail sales drop a record 16.4% — Paycheck Protection Program borrowers get more flexibility.
  6. Media: Vice Media and The Economist Group announce layoffs.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy