2 hours ago - World

Jordanian king warns of "massive conflict" if Israel annexes parts of West Bank

King Abdullah II of Jordan said in an interview with the German magazine Der Spiegel that Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank “will lead to a massive conflict with Jordan."

Why it matters: This is the harshest statement by the King regarding possible annexation of parts of the West Bank by Israel. It comes days after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Israel for talks with Israeli leaders and ahead of the swearing in of the new Israeli government on Sunday.

What he’s saying: When asked if Jordan would suspend its peace treaty with Israel if the annexation takes place, King Abdullah said: “I don't want to make threats and create an atmosphere of loggerheads, but we are considering all options."

  • The King stressed that all parties in the region should focus now on fighting the coronavirus together rather than dealing with unilateral annexation of the West Bank.
  • “Leaders who advocate a one-state solution do not understand what that would mean. What would happen if the Palestinian National Authority collapsed? There would be more chaos and extremism in the region," he said.

The backstory: The coalition deal that allowed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government says he can bring "the understandings with the Trump administration" on annexation up for a vote in the cabinet or parliament as early as July 1 — but only with the full agreement of the White House.

  • The Trump administration does not view the new Israeli government's July 1 deadline to begin the process of annexing parts of the West Bank as a "do or die" date, a senior U.S. official told me.

What's next: Jordan has been lobbying the U.S. and EU member states for the last several weeks to discourage the new Israeli government from moving forward on annexation of the West Bank. The foreign ministers of the 27 member states of the EU met today via video conference to discuss the issue.

  • Jordanian foreign minister Ayman Safadi made several phone calls in the last few days to his counterparts from France, Spain and other countries in the EU and asked them to take steps to deter the new Israeli government from annexing parts of the West Bank.

Go deeper

Paycheck Protection Program borrowers get more flexibility

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Federal regulators still haven't provided the required guidance on Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness, a scant 18 days past deadline, but it's become less important for the vast majority of small business recipients.

Driving the news: The key buzzword this week was "safe harbor."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow3 mins ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 4,444,670 — Total deaths: 302,493 — Total recoveries — 1,588,858Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 1,417,889 — Total deaths: 85,906 — Total recoveries: 246,414 — Total tested: 10,341,775Map.
  3. Business: April retail sales drop a record 16.4%Why PPP is coming up short.
  4. Congress: Mitch McConnell says “I was wrong" on Obama administration's pandemic playbook.
  5. Tech: Many tech workers won't be going back to the office.
  6. World: Russia's epidemic brings Putin down to size — First cases reported in world's largest refugee settlement.
  7. Broadway: Disney pulls Frozen from Broadway.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Many tech workers won't be going back to the office

Tech companies are gaming out how to bring employees back to the office, but many are expecting a new normal in which a significant portion of their workers stay home for good.

Why it matters: Some tech firms may find they are just as productive with a remote workforce. But a shift away from in-office work will have profound impacts on everything from the commercial real estate market to the vast number of support jobs that were built around serving Silicon Valley's sprawling campuses.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow14 mins ago - Technology