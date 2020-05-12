55 mins ago - World

No firm timeline for Israeli annexations in West Bank: U.S. officials

Netanyahu (L) with Trump. Photo: Getty

The Trump administration does not view the new Israeli government's July 1 deadline to begin the process of annexing parts of the West Bank as a "do or die" date, a senior U.S. official tells me.

Why it matters: Israel will want an American “green light” before making any moves on annexation.

The backstory: The coalition deal that allowed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government says he can bring "the understandings with the Trump administration" on annexation up for a vote in the cabinet or parliament as early as July 1 — but only with the full agreement of the White House.

The latest: Pompeo will meet in Jerusalem on Wednesday with Netanyahu, incoming Minister of Defense Benny Gantz, and incoming Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabi Ashkenazi.

  • Pompeo was non-committal on the timetable for annexations in an interview with Israel Hayom, a pro-Netanyahu newspaper.
  • He's not expected to make any commitments on this issue while in Israel, in public statements or behind closed doors, officials tell me.
  • U.S. officials tell me their focus is on the coronavirus crisis, and it would be premature to move forward on this issue.

At the same time, the Trump administration continues to warn the Palestinians that their decision to boycott talks will not work out in their favor.

  • “If the Palestinians continue to refuse to engage and don’t come to the table it could have negative consequences for them and it will make our decision-making regarding annexation much easier," a U.S. official told me
  • Palestinian leaders have rejected President Trump's proposal outright, and dismiss the idea that his administration could mediate impartially on this issue.

U.S. pressure over China leads Israel to review infrastructure bid

The existing Sorek Desalination Plant. Photo: Ann Hermes/The Christian Science Monitor via Getty Images

Israel will review the participation of a Hong Kong-based company in a government tender for the construction of a $1.5 billion desalination plant, following pressure from the Trump administration.

Why it matters: The U.S. has linked the issue to potential Chinese influence in Israel. With Pompeo arriving in Jerusalem tomorrow in the midst of an intense campaign against the Chinese government, Israeli officials are wary of getting in the middle of U.S.-China tensions.

New Israeli ambassador to serve dual role at UN and in Washington

Right-hand man. Erdan (L) with Netanyahu. Photo: Gali TIibbon/AFP via Getty

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced today that he is going to appoint Gilad Erdan, currently minister of internal security, as Israel’s new ambassador to the UN.

Why it matters: Erdan is also expected to replace Ron Dermer as ambassador to Washington following the 2020 U.S. election, and will serve in both posts at the same time. That dual role is almost unprecedented.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 4,238,703 — Total deaths: 290,269 — Total recoveries — 1,482,583Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 1,358,901 — Total deaths: 81,805 — Total recoveries — 232,733 — Total tested: 9,382,235Map.
  3. Federal government: Treasury Department says federal government reached a record monthly deficit of $737.9 billion in April.
  4. Public health: Fauci testifies there will "without a doubt" be more deaths from coronavirus if U.S. does not have adequate testing by the fall — Also warns of "really serious consequences" if states reopen too fast.
  5. Tech: Coronavirus puts new stresses on Facebook's content review systems.
  6. World: Wuhan orders all residents be tested for coronavirus — Russia reports most coronavirus cases outside the U.S.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

