5 mins ago - World

Palestinian president says all agreements with U.S. and Israel void due to annexation plans

Abbas (center) arrives at the UN in February. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Tuesday that the Palestinian Authority considers itself free of all agreements and understandings with both Israel and the U.S. — including on security matters — because of Israel's annexation plans.

Why it matters: Abbas appears now to be following through on a drastic threat he had made previously, though it remains to be seen if and how his statement will be implemented.

"The Palestine Liberation Organization and the State of Palestine are absolved, as of today, of all the agreements and understandings with the American and Israeli governments and of all the obligations based on these understandings and agreements, including the security ones."
— Mahmoud Abbas

Abbas' remarks came in a speech at an emergency meeting of the Palestinian leadership to discuss the new Israeli government’s plans to annex parts of the West Bank.

  • Abbas said that, as the occupying power, Israel should now take the responsibility over the West Bank.
  • Abbas stressed that the Israeli plan to move ahead on annexation is a unilateral cancellation of the Oslo Accords, signed in the 1990s.
  • Abbas said the Trump administration was responsible for the crisis, and “has become complicit in the Israeli occupation." He praised “other American stakeholders” that are more supportive of the Palestinians.
  • Abbas called on all the countries who are opposed to annexation and Trump's peace plan to recognize Palestine as a state.

The backdrop: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday that now is the time for Israel to annex its settlements in the West Bank.

Go deeper

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his belief for Congress that a full economic recovery may not come until there's a vaccine, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday there's risk of "permanent damage" if states delay reopening.

By the numbers: More than 91,000 people have died from the virus and over 1.5 million have tested positive in the U.S. More than 283,100 Americans have recovered and over 11.8 million tests have been conducted.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowUpdated 16 mins ago - Health

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 4,876,906 — Total deaths: 321,593 — Total recoveries — 1,671,375Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 1,520,029 — Total deaths: 91,570 — Total recoveries: 283,178 — Total tested: 11,834,508Map.
  3. World: The U.S. and Canada agreed to extend non-essential travel restrictions between borders for another 30 days.
  4. Business: The Treasury Department and Federal Reserve both think the worst could be yet to come for America's economy.
  5. Education: NYU will resume in-person classes in fall.
  6. Jobs: Travel-related unemployment tops 51% ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: Reopening American health care.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The Mnuchin/Powell show

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during a virtual Senate Banking Committee hearing. Photo: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

One takeaway from Tuesday's Senate coronavirus bailout hearing: The Treasury Department and Federal Reserve both think the worst could be yet to come for America's economy.

Why it matters: Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his belief that a full recovery may not come until there's a vaccine, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said there's the risk of "permanent damage" if states delay reopening.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow30 mins ago - Politics & Policy