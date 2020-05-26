59 mins ago - World

European leaders urge Netanyahu against West Bank annexations

Macron (R) with Netanyahu. Photo: Haim Tzach - Pool/Getty Images

Several European leaders have sent personal letters to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in recent days warning him against annexing parts of the West Bank, Israeli and European officials tell me.

Why it matters: Netanyahu is hoping for a green light from the U.S. to move ahead on annexations as early as July 1, but the letters from the leaders of Italy, France, Spain and the U.K. are signals of the strong international pushback Israel would face.

What they're saying: French President Emmanuel Macron wrote Netanyahu on Monday "in the spirit of friendship," to say that "unilateral steps in the West Bank... will undermine the stability in the Middle East."

  • Only dialogue with the Palestinians and a just and balanced solution will give Israel peace, security and stability," according to the text of the letter, seen by Axios.
  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote a similar letter in coordination with the French, European and Israeli officials told me. It's unclear if German Chancellor Merkel also wrote to Netanyahu.
  • The Spanish and Italian prime ministers also stressed that any steps taken by Israel must result from negotiations with the Palestinians and comply with international law.

The big picture: The coalition deal that allowed Netanyahu to form his new government says he can bring "the understandings with the Trump administration" on annexation up for a vote in his Cabinet or the Knesset as early as July 1 — but only with the full agreement of the White House.

The latest: Netanyahu said on Monday that the July 1 deadline won’t change.

Go deeper: Palestinians say agreements with U.S. and Israel void due to annexation plans.

Netanyahu says July 1 deadline for West Bank annexation won't change

Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday at a Likud Party faction meeting at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, that his July 1 deadline for starting the process of annexation in the West Bank will not change, according to people in attendance.

Why it matters: The White House and the State Department have stressed over the last few weeks that the deadline set by Netanyahu is "not sacred" to the Trump administration — and that any discussion of annexation needs to be in the context of renewed Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.

May 25, 2020 - World

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 5,554,469 — Total deaths: 348,447 — Total recoveries — 2,270,949Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 1,675,532 — Total deaths: 98,717 — Total recoveries: 379,157 — Total tested: 14,604,942Map.
  3. Trump administration: Mike Pence's press secretary returns to work.
  4. Congress: House Republicans to sue Nancy Pelosi in effort to block proxy voting.
  5. Tech: Google to open offices July 6 for 10% of workers.
  6. World: Putin presses forward with Victory Day parade, despite climbing coronavirus cases.
  What should I do? When you can be around others after contracting the coronavirus
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House Republicans to sue Nancy Pelosi in effort to block proxy voting

Photo: Michael Brochstein / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

20 House Republicans plan to file a lawsuit late Tuesday against Speaker Nancy Pelosi in an effort to block the chamber's new proxy voting system amid the coronavirus pandemic, three congressional sources tell Axios.

The big picture: The lawsuit, led by House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, alleges the rules are unconstitutional because the Constitution requires a quorum, or a majority, of lawmakers to be physically present in order to conduct business. The lawsuit was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

30 mins ago - Politics & Policy