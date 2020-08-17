45 mins ago - World

Puerto Rico governor loses primary

Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced during a June press conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo: Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images

Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez conceded Sunday losing the primary of her pro-statehood party to Pedro Pierluisi after a second round of voting, per AP.

The big picture: Primary voting in Puerto Rico was partially suspended earlier this month due to a lack of ballots at voting centers. Pierluisi was briefly governor of the U.S. territory last year, after former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló stepped down after an investigation by Puerto Rico's House of Representatives found 5 impeachable offenses against him. Vázquez will stay on as governor "until the winner of Puerto Rico’s Nov. 3 general elections takes office," AP notes.

Ursula Perano
Aug 15, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Romney rebukes Trump on mail-in voting

Sen. Mitt Romney. Photo: Greg Nash/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Mitt Romney said on Friday that he's unaware of "any evidence that voting by mail would increase voter fraud," countering repeated claims from President Trump that mail-in voting will lead to rampant fraud.

What he's saying: "My biggest concern, frankly, with regards to voting fraud has been that there would be some kind of hacking of our voting electronic systems, and that voting machines or tabulating equipment would be hacked," Romney said in an interview with the Sutherland Institute.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 21,593,697 — Total deaths: 773,685— Total recoveries: 13,594,900Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 5,402,803 — Total deaths: 170,028 — Total recoveries: 1,833,037 — Total tests: 67,203,219Map.
  3. Health: The coronavirus-connected heart ailment that could lead to sudden death in athletes — FDA issues emergency use authorization for Yale's saliva coronavirus test.
  4. Education: "Historic" laptop demand leads to shortages ahead of remote school — Why learning pods aren't a panacea for remote learning — The COVID-19 learning cliff.
  5. World: New Zealand delays election to Oct. 17 amid fresh outbreak — Passengers tested for COVID-19 ahead of Italy's first Mediterranean cruise since lockdown — The U.S. is far behind other rich countries in coronavirus response.
  6. Politics: Kushner defends COVID response: "We're still below the peak" of 2,500 daily deaths.
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - Science

In photos: California hit by blackouts and wildfires amid heat wave

The Lake Fire in the Angeles National Forest, by Lake Hughes, 60 miles north of Los Angeles, California on Aug. 15. The Lake Fire, which has destroyed property and burned 17,862 acres, was 12% contained as of Sunday, per CalFire. Photo: Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images

California is being gripped by a searing heat wave that's prompted power companies to warn of outages across the state over the weekend, as firefighters battle several massive wildfires. Blackouts have affected over a million people, per the Los Angeles Times.

The big picture: Lightning from thunderstorms sparked fresh fires in Northern California Sunday. A red flag warning for "abundant lightning" is in effect for the area until Monday afternoon, CalFire said. Los Angeles County said smoke from the huge Lake and Ranch fires near L.A. was causing "unhealthy air quality." The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning Saturday after a "firenado" was seen near Sierra County's Loyalton Fire, which has burned some 29,829 acres and was 0% contained Sunday, per Tahoe National Forest.

