Puerto Rico governor loses primary

Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez conceded Sunday losing the primary of her pro-statehood party to Pedro Pierluisi after a second round of voting, per AP.

The big picture: Primary voting in Puerto Rico was partially suspended earlier this month due to a lack of ballots at voting centers. Pierluisi was briefly governor of the U.S. territory last year, after former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló stepped down after an investigation by Puerto Rico's House of Representatives found 5 impeachable offenses against him. Vázquez will stay on as governor "until the winner of Puerto Rico’s Nov. 3 general elections takes office," AP notes.