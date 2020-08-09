Primary voting suspended in Puerto Rico over lack of ballots

Primary voting in Puerto Rico has been partially suspended due to a lack of ballots at voting centers, AP reports.

Why it matters: Most primaries in the U.S. have been forced to reschedule due to the coronavirus, but not because of a logistical issue. The incident has sparked calls for the territory's election commission to resign and could foreshadow more election problems to come in the territory's November general election.

What they're saying: "I have never seen on American soil something like what just has been done here in Puerto Rico. It's a just an embarrassment to our government and our people," said Pedro Pierluisi, who is running against Gov. Wanda Vázquez.

What's next: Some politicians are calling for the primaries to be fully rescheduled while others say the remaining primaries should be held on Aug. 16.