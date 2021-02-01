Publix embroiled in controversy over heiress' Trump-linked donations

Publix heiress Julie Jenkins Fancelli donated about $300,000 to fund the rally that preceded the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol last month, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: The donation is only the latest in controversial political spending by associates and beneficiaries of the incredibly popular Lakeland-based grocery chain, which employs 225,000 people and had $38.1 billion in retail sales in 2019.

Fancelli, 71, is a part-time Lakeland resident and the daughter of Publix founder George W. Jenkins, who died in 1996.

What happened: The donation paid for the lion’s share of the roughly $500,000 rally at the Ellipse, where former President Trump incited attendees to march to the Capitol.

Infowars huckster Alex Jones arranged for the donation, The Journal reports.

The backdrop: Fancelli and her two children contributed as much as the law allows to Trump’s re-election campaign in 2019: around $171,000.

She gave more than $980,000 to both the Republican Party and Trump’s campaign in the 2020 cycle.

The big picture: Publix affiliates have a long history of giving big bucks to conservative causes.

In 2018, Publix leaders gave $670,000 to the campaign of Republican gubernatorial candidate Adam Putnam, who declared himself a "proud NRA sellout," prompting "die-in" protests led by survivors of the Parkland shooting.

In 2019, heirs to the Publix fortune gave $25,000 to a PAC supporting Gov. Ron DeSantis.

FEC records show that Fancelli has written checks for $10,000 to Republican committees in about 20 other states.

What they're saying: Responding to criticism, Publix tweeted: "The violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was a national tragedy. The deplorable actions that occurred that day do not represent the values, work or opinions of Publix Super Markets."

