25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Protesters demand Georgia prosecutors resign over Ahmaud Arbery probe

Demonstrators protest the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia, on May 8. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Demonstrators rallied Saturday to demand the resignation of two Georgia prosecutors over the investigation into the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man who was shot while out jogging, per a JUSTGeorgia Coalition statement.

Why it matters: President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden both spoke out over Arbery's Feb. 23 death after cellphone video of his apparent shooting sparked a national outcry. The Justice Department is investigating whether the shooting was a hate crime.

  • Campaigners have raised concerns about the investigation, which took until May 7 for the arrest of the suspects, Gregory and Travis McMichael — a white father and son who told police they suspected Arbery had committed a burglary but who were charged with murder and aggravated assault.

The big picture: Hundreds gathered outside Glynn County courthouse to demand action against Brunswick Judicial Circuit district attorney Jackie Johnson, who recused herself from the probe as Gregory McMichael "was an investigator in Johnson’s office before retiring last May," AP notes.

  • They're also calling for the resignation of Waycross circuit district attorney George Barnhill, who took over the case and decided not to press charges against the McMichaels because he deemed Arbery's killing "justifiable," per AJC.com.
  • Both prosecutors deny any wrongdoing.
  • Former Atlanta City Councilman Derrick Boazman, who joined the groups that traveled more than 300 miles from Atlanta for Saturday's protest, told ABC News the suspects' arrest was "not enough."
  • "We refuse to believe that the system that allowed this family to suffer without an arrest should remain intact. They system must be held accountable," he told the news outlet, in reference to the prosecutors.

Go deeper

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 4,630,273 — Total deaths: 311,452 — Total recoveries — 1,691,638Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 1,467,283 — Total deaths: 88,745 — Total recoveries: 268,376 — Total tested: 11,077,179Map.
  3. States: Businesses reopen as states let stay-at-home orders expire  Grand Canyon gradually reopens — Most states are slowly making progress against the coronavirus.
  4. Public health: Former President Obama said the pandemic has "torn back the curtain on the idea that so many folks in charge know what they're doing." — Native Americans are at higher risk, with fewer resources  FDA authorizes first at-home kit that can be used with multiple coronavirus tests.
  5. World: Trump weighs plans to allocate some funding to WHO India's Modi sees popularity boost for coronavirus response.
  6. Business: Groceries, drug stores and retailers try different ways to get customers to wear face masks.
  7. Religion: Churches, mosques and temples livestream services.
  8. 1 🖼 thing: Art by doctors offers a glimpse of the front lines.
  9. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  10. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Obama: Pandemic has exposed lack of leadership

Former President Obama. Photo: Zahim Mohd/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former President Obama said during his second virtual commencement speech to seniors graduating from historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) on Saturday that the pandemic has "laid bare some of our country's deep-seated problems."

Why it matters: His addresses Saturday mark the first time he has spoken publicly since the coronavirus outbreak began. He didn't hold back in his first address, saying "this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many folks in charge know what they're doing."

Special report: The front lines are now explosive and overwhelming

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

In this special issue, my Axios colleagues dig into the trials and heroics of America's front-line health care workers.

I got the idea for this Deep Dive when I saw doctors and nurses — for the first time in any crisis — telling their own stories, in real time, with social posts, on cable TV, and even with essays, op-eds and online diaries.

