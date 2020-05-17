Protesters demand Georgia prosecutors resign over Ahmaud Arbery probe

Demonstrators rallied Saturday to demand the resignation of two Georgia prosecutors over the investigation into the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man who was shot while out jogging, per a JUSTGeorgia Coalition statement.

Why it matters: President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden both spoke out over Arbery's Feb. 23 death after cellphone video of his apparent shooting sparked a national outcry. The Justice Department is investigating whether the shooting was a hate crime.

Campaigners have raised concerns about the investigation, which took until May 7 for the arrest of the suspects, Gregory and Travis McMichael — a white father and son who told police they suspected Arbery had committed a burglary but who were charged with murder and aggravated assault.

The big picture: Hundreds gathered outside Glynn County courthouse to demand action against Brunswick Judicial Circuit district attorney Jackie Johnson, who recused herself from the probe as Gregory McMichael "was an investigator in Johnson’s office before retiring last May," AP notes.