Georgia's Republican attorney general said Sunday he's asked the Department of Justice to investigate the handling of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery and state investigators have arrested a man for making terroristic threats against protesters reacting to the shooting.

Why it matters: Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, was shot while out jogging, according to his mother. Cellphone video that appears to show his shooting sparked a national outcry. President Trump called the video "disturbing" and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden called for a "swift, full, and transparent investigation" into his Arbery's death.

The white father and son who pursued Arbery were arrested on murder charges. They told police they suspected he had committed a burglary.

What's happening: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement Sunday that investigators had arrested 20-year-old Rashawn Smith in Midway, Ga., after being made aware of a Facebook post that "contains a threat to future protests" related to Arbery.