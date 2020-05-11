Georgia attorney general asks DOJ to probe Ahmaud Arbery's killing
People return to their vehicles after gathering to honor the life of Ahmaud Arbery at Sidney Lanier Park in Brunswick, Georgia, on Saturday. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images
Georgia's Republican attorney general said Sunday he's asked the Department of Justice to investigate the handling of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery and state investigators have arrested a man for making terroristic threats against protesters reacting to the shooting.
Why it matters: Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, was shot while out jogging, according to his mother. Cellphone video that appears to show his shooting sparked a national outcry. President Trump called the video "disturbing" and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden called for a "swift, full, and transparent investigation" into his Arbery's death.
- The white father and son who pursued Arbery were arrested on murder charges. They told police they suspected he had committed a burglary.
What's happening: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement Sunday that investigators had arrested 20-year-old Rashawn Smith in Midway, Ga., after being made aware of a Facebook post that "contains a threat to future protests" related to Arbery.
- The suspect was charged with Dissemination of Information Relating to Terroristic Acts. He was taken into custody in Midway, and will be booked into the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the statement said.
- Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr tweeted that he made a formal request to the DOJ to investigate because the stated is "committed to a complete and transparent review" of how Arbery's case was handled from the outset.