Georgia attorney general asks DOJ to probe Ahmaud Arbery's killing

People return to their vehicles after gathering to honor the life of Ahmaud Arbery at Sidney Lanier Park in Brunswick, Georgia, on Saturday. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Georgia's Republican attorney general said Sunday he's asked the Department of Justice to investigate the handling of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery and state investigators have arrested a man for making terroristic threats against protesters reacting to the shooting.

Why it matters: Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, was shot while out jogging, according to his mother. Cellphone video that appears to show his shooting sparked a national outcry. President Trump called the video "disturbing" and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden called for a "swift, full, and transparent investigation" into his Arbery's death.

What's happening: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement Sunday that investigators had arrested 20-year-old Rashawn Smith in Midway, Ga., after being made aware of a Facebook post that "contains a threat to future protests" related to Arbery.

  • The suspect was charged with Dissemination of Information Relating to Terroristic Acts. He was taken into custody in Midway, and will be booked into the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the statement said.
  • Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr tweeted that he made a formal request to the DOJ to investigate because the stated is "committed to a complete and transparent review" of how Arbery's case was handled from the outset.

Americans #RunWithMaud to honor Ahmaud Arbery's birthday

Demonstrators protest Arbery's death and mourn at the Glynn County Courthouse on May 8 in Brunswick, Georgia. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

To honor the birthday of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man fatally shot by a white father and son, "people around the country are dedicating their daily jog or walk to him and posting about it on social media with the hashtags #RunWithMaud and #IRunWithMaud," the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The big picture: The Feb. 23 shooting in coastal Georgia is drawing comparisons to a history in the U.S. of extrajudicial killings of black people by white male vigilantes, including the 1955 murder of Emmett Till.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on on Sunday that he believes the U.S. unemployment rate will rise above 20% and peak in May or June.

By the numbers: April's jobs report showed a catastrophic 14.7% unemployment rate, as the country shed a record 20.5 million jobs. COVID-19 has killed more than 79,500 Americans and infected over 1.3 million in three months since the country's first known death.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 4,097,158 — Total deaths: 282,495 — Total recoveries — 1,402,882Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 1,328,201 — Total deaths: 79,508 — Total recoveries — 216,169 — Total tested: 8,987,524Map.
  3. Federal government: White House to push themes of "preparedness" and "confidence" in effort to convince public that the U.S. is ready for a potential second wave — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin say the White House may wait "a few weeks" before considering another coronavirus relief bill.
  4. Congress: Inside House Democrats' whopping $1.2 trillion+ coronavirus relief proposal — Anthony Fauci, Stephen Hahn, CDC director Robert Redfield, and testing coordinator Brett Giroir will testify before Senate committee on Tuesday.
  5. Jobs: White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said he believes the unemployment rate will surpass 20% and peak in May or June.
  6. World: U.K. extends lockdown, but teases plan to reopen schools, some businesses and the hospitality industry this summer — South Korea fears second wave How the coronavirus could throw global progress in reverse.
  7. Public health: Key virus modeler says "explosive" rise in mobility as states reopen is driving up death projection.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

