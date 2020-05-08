Trump calls apparent video of Ahmaud Arbery shooting "very disturbing"

President Trump called a cellphone video that appears to show the Feb. 23 shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia "very disturbing" during a Friday phone-in to "Fox & Friends."

Catch up quick: A white father and son were arrested Thursday on charges of murder and aggravated assault for the killing after the video sparked national outrage. Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, was shot while out for his daily jog, according to his mother. The alleged suspects pursued Arbery, telling police they suspected he had committed a burglary.

What Trump said:

"So I saw the tape and it's very, very disturbing — the tape. I got to see it, it's very disturbing. I looked at a picture of that young man, he was in a tuxedo, and in fact you put it up, and I will say that looks like a really good young guy. It looks very — it's a very disturbing situation to me, and my heart goes out to the parents and the family and the friends. But yet, we have to take it — law enforcement's going to look at it and they have a good governor in the state and he's going to — very good governor, actually — and he's going to be looking at it very strongly and he's going to do what's right, but it's a heartbreaking thing and it's very rough, rough stuff. ...

"Justice getting done is the thing that solves that problem. Again, it's in the hands of the governor, and I'm sure he'll do the right thing. You know, it could be something that we didn't see on tape. There could be a lot of — if you saw things went off tape and then back on tape — but it was a troubling, I mean, to anybody that watched it. Certainly it was a disturbing or troubling video. No question about that. But they have very good law enforcement in the state of Georgia, and I'm sure they are going to come up with exactly what happened. It's a sad thing. Very sad thing. I hate to see that."

— President Trump on Fox & Friends