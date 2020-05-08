6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump calls apparent video of Ahmaud Arbery shooting "very disturbing"

President Trump called a cellphone video that appears to show the Feb. 23 shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia "very disturbing" during a Friday phone-in to "Fox & Friends."

Catch up quick: A white father and son were arrested Thursday on charges of murder and aggravated assault for the killing after the video sparked national outrage. Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, was shot while out for his daily jog, according to his mother. The alleged suspects pursued Arbery, telling police they suspected he had committed a burglary.

What Trump said:

"So I saw the tape and it's very, very disturbing — the tape. I got to see it, it's very disturbing. I looked at a picture of that young man, he was in a tuxedo, and in fact you put it up, and I will say that looks like a really good young guy. It looks very — it's a very disturbing situation to me, and my heart goes out to the parents and the family and the friends. But yet, we have to take it — law enforcement's going to look at it and they have a good governor in the state and he's going to — very good governor, actually — and he's going to be looking at it very strongly and he's going to do what's right, but it's a heartbreaking thing and it's very rough, rough stuff. ...
"Justice getting done is the thing that solves that problem. Again, it's in the hands of the governor, and I'm sure he'll do the right thing. You know, it could be something that we didn't see on tape. There could be a lot of — if you saw things went off tape and then back on tape — but it was a troubling, I mean, to anybody that watched it. Certainly it was a disturbing or troubling video. No question about that. But they have very good law enforcement in the state of Georgia, and I'm sure they are going to come up with exactly what happened. It's a sad thing. Very sad thing. I hate to see that."


Two men charged with murder in death of Ahmaud Arbery

A marker stands in front of the historic Glynn County courthouse May 6 in Brunswick, Georgia. Photo:
Sean Rayford/ Getty Images

Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested on charges of murder and aggravated assault on Thursday for the February 23 death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, which was captured on an alleged cellphone video.

Why it matters: The release of video that appeared to show Arbery's death sparked a national outcry.

Trump and Biden respond to alleged shooting video of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery

A cross with flowers sits on May 7 near the intersection of Satilla Rd. and Holmes Rd. in the neighborhood where Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed in Brunswick, Georgia. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive contenders for the 2020 presidential election, responded Thursday to a cellphone video that appears to show Ahmaud Arbery being shot and killed on February 23.

What's happening: The death of Arbery, a 25-year-old black man fatally shot by a white father and son, is under investigation by Georgia officials. The men who pursued Arbery were arrested on murder charges Thursday evening, several months after the event took place. They told police they suspected Arbery committed a burglary before pursuing him.

Alleged cellphone video of Georgia shooting sparks outrage

AP has not been able to verify the source of this video, tweeted Tuesday, which is said to show Ahmaud Arbery running in a neighborhood outside Brunswick, Ga., on Feb. 23, as a pickup truck stops in front of him. Photo: Twitter via AP

In Georgia, the parents of a black man slain by two white men armed with guns called for immediate arrests yesterday as they faced the prospect of waiting a month or longer before a grand jury considers charges, the AP reports.

The state of play: The mother of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, Wanda Cooper Jones, told reporters her son "was just out for his daily jog."

