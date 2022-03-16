FTC chair Lina Khan faces an Amazon paradox over MGM deal

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

FTC chair Lina Khan will soon be faced with a decision of whether or not to allow Amazon's $8.45 billion purchase of MGM, which has already gotten approval overseas.

Why it matters: Khan rose to prominence largely due to her antitrust stance against big tech giants like Amazon.

Approving a major acquisition by Amazon in her first big merger review could place her in the crosshairs of antitrust advocates.

Yet legal experts argue the FTC would have to hugely break with past precedent if it wanted to sue to block the deal.

Her 2017 Yale Law Journal article "Amazon's Antitrust Paradox" argued that Amazon's retail business should be separated from its selling platform.

Driving the news: The European Commission signed off on the deal yesterday without imposing any conditions, Axios' Margaret Harding McGill reports.

The commission believes the deal would not significantly reduce competition.

"Even in the national markets where Amazon has a sizable market presence among video streaming platforms, the commission found that Amazon faces strong competition from other players," the commission said.

Catch up quick: Jonathan Kanter, who heads up the Justice Department's Antitrust Division, said earlier this year that he no longer wanted to allow for merger approvals with conditions.

This means that rather than approve mergers requiring certain conditions or divestitures, the DOJ would either approve them full stop or sue to block.

What's next: The FTC faces a mid-March deadline to act on the merger, according to a Wall Street Journal report.