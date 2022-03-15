EU blesses Amazon's purchase of MGM

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

European Union antitrust regulators signed off on Amazon's $8.45 billion purchase of Hollywood studio MGM on Tuesday, imposing no conditions on the deal.

Why it matters: With Europe's clearance, Amazon's final regulatory hurdle is the Federal Trade Commission.

Driving the news: The European Commission, which reviewed the merger, said it would not significantly reduce competition.

MGM, which owns the James Bond franchise, does not have "must-have" content, the commission said.

"Even in the national markets where Amazon has a sizable market presence among video streaming platforms, the commission found that Amazon faces strong competition from other players," the commission said.

What they're saying: Amazon has argued that MGM is a relatively small player in the intensely competitive ecosystem of video streaming.

"We’re pleased with the Commission’s decision and, with MGM, look forward to providing more choice of quality entertainment for viewers," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement.

What's next: The FTC faces a mid-March deadline to act on the merger, according to a Wall Street Journal report.