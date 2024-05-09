Axios Pro tracker: Health care bills to watch

We're trying out something new: a handy cheat sheet for some of the big-ticket policy items that could find a home in must-pass legislation.
Why it matters: The biggest deals will likely come after the election, but the coming weeks will reveal a lot about what will command lawmakers' attention.
- It's important to watch the proposals that generate savings that could be used to help boost provider payments or extend expiring health programs.
Watch for updates throughout the year — and let us know if we've missed anything big or how we can make this feature more helpful to you.
- Meanwhile, here's a rundown of some the biggest targets on our radar.
Site-neutral payment policies
- The issue: To have Medicare pay the same for physician-administered drugs regardless whether they're administered in hospital outpatient departments or doctors' offices.
- Status: Passed House. No major action in Senate.
- Backers/opponents: Consumer/patient groups support. Hospitals oppose.
- Cost/savings: Saves $3.8 billion over a decade.
PBM overhauls
- The issue: A range of proposals to overhaul PBM business practices to lower drug costs.
- Status: Some proposals passed the House. Ways and Means approved changes to help pay for a telehealth extension. Senate Finance and HELP committees advanced proposals.
- Backers/opponents: Bipartisan support among lawmakers. PBMs oppose.
- Cost/savings: A range of estimates, some in the neighborhood of $1 billion over 10 years.
Hospital price transparency
- The issue: Codifies regulations for hospitals to publicize prices for procedures.
- Status: Passed House. No Senate action.
- Backers/opponents: Bipartisan support.
- Cost/savings: CBO found no budgetary impact.
$35 insulin beyond Medicare
- The issue: To cap monthly insulin costs at $35 per month for commercially insured Americans and the uninsured.
- Status: Two bills introduced in Senate.
- Backers/opponents: Some bipartisan support in Senate. House GOP more opposed.
China biotech crackdown
- The issue: To cut off U.S. government funding for Chinese contract research firms that critics say are tied to Beijing and pose a security risk.
- Status: Advanced from Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. House Oversight marking up Wednesday.
- Backers/opponents: Wide bipartisan support.
- Cost/savings: Unclear.
Drug pricing patent reforms
The issue: Preventing tactics like "product hopping" and "patent thickets" that sponsors say drug companies use to delay competition from cheaper generic drugs.
- Status: Advanced from Senate Judiciary Committee
- Backers/opponents: Bipartisan Senate support. PhRMA opposes.
- Cost/savings: Projected in 2022 to save about $1 billion.