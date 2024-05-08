PBM requirements used as pay-for by W&M

The bill doesn't go so far as banning spread pricing for PBMs — a proposed change that has legs in the Senate.
The other side: The PBM trade group PCMA said the requirements shouldn't be used to offset the cost of the package and amount to a bailout for big drugmakers.
"The pharma-backed "delinking" policy included in the legislation by the committee does nothing to lower prescription drug costs but would saddle seniors with higher premiums while boosting profits for big drug companies by $10 billion each year," PCMA spokesperson Greg Lopes told Axios.