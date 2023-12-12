House passes health transparency bill
Dec 11, 2023
The House tonight passed the health care transparency bill in a 320-71 vote.
Why it matters: The bipartisan vote could help strengthen the House position going into negotiations with the Senate around the government funding deadline in January.
- The measure codifies Trump-era price transparency rules for hospitals and insurers, new reporting requirements for PBMs and a modest site-neutral provision applying to physician-administered drugs.
Yes, but: Ways and Means Ranking Member Richard Neal voted no.