House passes health transparency bill

Illustration of a hand pulling back a red piece of fabric to reveal a health plus shape

Illustration: Natalie Peeples/Axios

The House tonight passed the health care transparency bill in a 320-71 vote.

Why it matters: The bipartisan vote could help strengthen the House position going into negotiations with the Senate around the government funding deadline in January.

  • The measure codifies Trump-era price transparency rules for hospitals and insurers, new reporting requirements for PBMs and a modest site-neutral provision applying to physician-administered drugs.

Yes, but: Ways and Means Ranking Member Richard Neal voted no.

