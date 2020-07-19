House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) condemned in a joint statement with Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) on Saturday what they called the Trump Administration's "violent tactics used" against protesters in Portland, Oregon.

Why it matters: Their call comes amid reports of federal law enforcement officers in unmarked vehicles detaining the protesters without explanation.

What they're saying: Pelosi and Blumenauer said in their statement that as the nation mourns civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, who died Friday, the Portland demonstrations were a good reminder of "the immense power of peaceful protest in the fight against racial injustice and police brutality."

"Yet time and time again, the Trump Administration shows its lack of respect for the dignity and First Amendment rights of all Americans," the statement continued.

"Last month, the Administration tear-gassed peaceful protestors in Washington, D.C. Now, videos show them kidnapping [protesters] in unmarked cars in Portland – all with the goal of inflaming tensions for their own gain. While Portland is the President’s current target, any city could be next."

The statement comes a day after U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon called for an inspector general probe into Department of Homeland Security officers' actions in unmarked vehicles that saw them detain demonstrators without explanation — prompting Pelosi to tweet Friday, "Trump & his stormtroopers must be stopped."

"Unidentified stormtroopers. Unmarked cars. Kidnapping protesters and causing severe injuries in response to graffiti. These are not the actions of a democratic republic. @DHSgov’s actions in Portland undermine its mission."

— Pelosi's tweet

The big picture: Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said Friday night that her office opened a criminal investigation into the events that surrounded one protester's injuries. She filed another suit in Federal District Court in pursuit of a restraining order, accusing federal agents of unlawful tactics.

The American Civil Liberties Union added the Department of Homeland Security and the Marshals Service as defendants in its ongoing lawsuit that seeks to stop the Portland police from assaulting news reporters, photographers, legal observers, and other neutrals who are documenting law enforcement's violent response to protests, Axios' Jacob Knutson notes.

Axios has contacted the Trump administration for comment on the statement by Pelosi and Blumenauer.

Of note: Federal officers have charged at least 13 people with crimes associated with the protests. Others have been arrested and released, according to NPR.

Go deeper: In photos: Federal force prompts backlash from Portland protesters

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.