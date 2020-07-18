7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Federal force prompts backlash from Portland protesters

Protests persisted in Portland, Oregon Friday night as federal law enforcement officers in camouflage discharged tear gas and pulled people off the streets in response to ongoing civil unrest following the May 25 death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

Why it matters: While most of the U.S. has seen a slowdown in demonstrations after weeks of Black Lives Matter protests, Portland has shown continued momentum for the cause.

The state of play: Reports have emerged of federal law enforcement officers in unmarked vehicles detaining Portland protesters without explanation.

  • The U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon called for an inspector general investigation into those reports Friday. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said Friday night that her office opened a criminal investigation into the events that surrounded one protester's injuries. She filed another suit in Federal District Court in pursuit of a restraining order, accusing federal agents of unlawful tactics.

A look at the scene:

Protesters in front of the Multnomah County Justice Center. Photo: Ankur Dholakia/AFP via Getty Images
Protestors gather en masse to express outrage over federal interference. Photo: Ankur Dholakia/AFP via Getty Images
Federal officers preparing to disperse a crowd of protestors. Photo: Mason Trinca/Getty Images
A protester spray painting in front of the the U.S. District Court building. Photo: Mason Trinca/Getty Images
Protesters stationed outside the Multnomah County Justice Center. Photo: Mason Trinca/Getty Images
Tear gas being deployed on the steps of the U.S. District Court building. Photo: Mason Trinca/Getty Images
Protestors prepare for conflict with federal law enforcement. Photo: Mason Trinca/Getty Images

U.S. attorney calls for investigation into federal officers arresting Portland protestors

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown in 2018. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Billy Williams called for an inspector general investigation on Friday into actions of Department of Homeland Security officers in unmarked vehicles who detained Portland protesters without explanation, Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) reports.

Why it matters: Officers from the U.S. Marshals Special Operations Group and U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently sent to Portland by the Trump administration have escalated tensions between protesters and law enforcement over the past two weeks.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9:20 a.m. ET: 14,082,979 — Total deaths: 597,227 — Total recoveries — 7,917,264Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9:20 a.m. ET: 3,648,048 — Total deaths: 139,267 — Total recoveries: 1,107,204 — Total tested: 44,203,733Map.
  3. 2020: Joe Biden releases plan to safely reopen schools.
  4. Congress: Rep. Kevin McCarthy to require masks at conference next Tuesday.
  5. Public health: The pain of the coronavirus is about to get a lot worse — Doctors have gotten better at treating patientsDem chairman: White House blocked CDC from testifying on school openings.
  6. Education: Texas asks schools to hold online-only classes through NovemberCoronavirus threatens kids' food programs.
It's about to get a lot worse

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

For months now, American workers, families and small businesses have been saying they can't keep up their socially distanced lives for much longer. We've now arrived at "much longer" — and the pandemic isn't going away anytime soon.

The big picture: The relief policies and stopgap measures that we cobbled together to get us through the toughest weeks worked for a while, but they're starting to crumble just as cases are spiking in the majority of states.

