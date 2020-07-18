In photos: Federal force prompts backlash from Portland protesters

Protests persisted in Portland, Oregon Friday night as federal law enforcement officers in camouflage discharged tear gas and pulled people off the streets in response to ongoing civil unrest following the May 25 death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

Why it matters: While most of the U.S. has seen a slowdown in demonstrations after weeks of Black Lives Matter protests, Portland has shown continued momentum for the cause.

The state of play: Reports have emerged of federal law enforcement officers in unmarked vehicles detaining Portland protesters without explanation.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon called for an inspector general investigation into those reports Friday. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said Friday night that her office opened a criminal investigation into the events that surrounded one protester's injuries. She filed another suit in Federal District Court in pursuit of a restraining order, accusing federal agents of unlawful tactics.

A look at the scene:

Protesters in front of the Multnomah County Justice Center. Photo: Ankur Dholakia/AFP via Getty Images

Protestors gather en masse to express outrage over federal interference. Photo: Ankur Dholakia/AFP via Getty Images

Federal officers preparing to disperse a crowd of protestors. Photo: Mason Trinca/Getty Images

A protester spray painting in front of the the U.S. District Court building. Photo: Mason Trinca/Getty Images

Protesters stationed outside the Multnomah County Justice Center. Photo: Mason Trinca/Getty Images

Tear gas being deployed on the steps of the U.S. District Court building. Photo: Mason Trinca/Getty Images