Pompeo will travel to Israel next week, State Department confirms

Pompeo (L) with Netanyahu. Photo: Kobi Gideon/GPO via Getty Images

The State Department announced Friday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Israel next week, confirming Wednesday's Axios report.

Why it matters: This will be Pompeo’s first trip abroad since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. It will come on the day Israel's new government is slated to be sworn in.

  • Israel has strict travel restrictions for people entering the country, including two weeks of isolation.
  • That does not appear to apply to Pompeo, who will be the first senior foreign official to visit since the rules came into effect.

Details: Pompeo will discuss “regional security issues related to Iran’s malign influence” with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival-turned-coalition-partner Benny Gantz, according to the State Department statement.

“The U.S. commitment to Israel has never been stronger than under President Trump's leadership. The United States and Israel will face threats to the security and prosperity of our peoples together. In challenging times, we stand by our friends, and our friends stand by us."
— State Department statement

