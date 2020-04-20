22 mins ago - World

Israel's Netanyahu, Gantz agree to form emergency coalition government

Barak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13 news

Netanyahu before Gantz. Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former rival Benny Gantz signed a deal on Monday to form a “national emergency government,” ending more than a year of political deadlock in which Israel was forced to hold three elections.

Why it matters: Facing corruption charges and protests, Netanyahu will remain in office as prime minister — just weeks after it seemed like his political career was over. Netanyahu's trial has been postponed until May 24 as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

  • The agreement culminates a stunning about-face by Gantz, the former leader of the centrist Blue and White Party who campaigned on getting Netanyahu out of office.
  • It also means Israel will avoid going to the polls for a fourth election.

Details: According to the coalition deal, both Netanyahu and Gantz will be sworn in together as prime minister and prime minister designate. Netanyahu will serve for 18 months as prime minister, followed by 18 months for Gantz.

This story is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Ursula Perano

Thousands of Israelis maintain social distancing while protesting Netanyahu

Photo: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

More than 2,000 Israelis stood 6 feet apart in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square on Sunday to protest what they consider the erosion of democracy under the coronavirus-era government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Haaretz reports.

The big picture: The "Black Flag" demonstrations, which began in March, are a response to stringent coronavirus policies that include phone tracking for civilians. Police marked spots on the ground where protesters could stand, and organizers were required to provide participants with masks, Haaretz notes.

Go deeperArrow21 hours ago - World
Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Restrictions are beginning to be relaxed across Europe as coronavirus case numbers stabilized in several countries, the BBC reports.

Zoom in: Germany has reopened some stores, Poland is permitting visits to parks and forests and in Norway students have returned to preschool. In Denmark, where preschool and elementary school students went back last Wednesday, dental surgeries, hair salons and tattoo parlors also reopened Monday, per the BBC.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 8 hours ago - Health
Ursula Perano

10 killed in Canada's deadliest shooting in years

At least 10 people are dead after a mass shooting in Nova Scotia, Canada, that began Saturday night, the Washington Post reports.

The state of play: The 51-year-old male suspect is also reported to be dead after a lengthy manhunt that ended on Sunday afternoon. One of the victims was constable Heidi Stevenson — a 23-year veteran of the Canadian police force. A second member of the force was injured in the line of duty, according to the National Police Federation.

Go deeperArrow19 hours ago - World