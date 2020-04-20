Israel's Netanyahu, Gantz agree to form emergency coalition government

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former rival Benny Gantz signed a deal on Monday to form a “national emergency government,” ending more than a year of political deadlock in which Israel was forced to hold three elections.

Why it matters: Facing corruption charges and protests, Netanyahu will remain in office as prime minister — just weeks after it seemed like his political career was over. Netanyahu's trial has been postponed until May 24 as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

The agreement culminates a stunning about-face by Gantz, the former leader of the centrist Blue and White Party who campaigned on getting Netanyahu out of office.

It also means Israel will avoid going to the polls for a fourth election.

Details: According to the coalition deal, both Netanyahu and Gantz will be sworn in together as prime minister and prime minister designate. Netanyahu will serve for 18 months as prime minister, followed by 18 months for Gantz.

