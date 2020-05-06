2 hours ago - World

Scoop: Pompeo planning trip to Israel despite coronavirus restrictions

Pompeo (R) with Netanyahu last year. Photo: Janek Skarzynski/AFP via Getty

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is planning to travel to Israel next week for a 24-hour visit, Israeli officials tell me.

Why it matters: This will be the first visit of a senior foreign official to Israel since coronavirus travel restrictions came into place. This will also be Pompeo’s first trip abroad since the crisis became a global pandemic.

Pompeo is expected to arrive next Tuesday and return to Washington the next day, Israeli officials tell me.

  • The trip would come days before Israel's new government is slated to be sworn in, and Pompeo is expected to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, his rival-turned-coalition-partner.
  • It's unclear why Pompeo is planning to travel in person, or how the visit could be impacted by Israel's social distancing restrictions and emergency regulations which demand that any person arriving from abroad enter 2 weeks of confinement.
  • State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said the department has “no trips to announce right now."

Update: Pompeo was asked about this report during a press briefing on Wednesday morning.

"I don’t have any travel to confirm, but I think in the upcoming hours and days you’ll see an announcement. We’re hoping to get back out and be on the ground to do the things the State Department needs to do — that we need to physically be located in those places for. We’re hoping we can get that started up before too long. It’ll start off smaller but we’re hoping to get back at it."

Go deeper

The push for post-coronavirus telework to help fight climate change

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

There's at least a small movement brewing to ensure telework remains widely permitted and encouraged in the post-pandemic era as a way to help the climate.

Why it matters: Driving creates lots of air pollution, and transportation (not just from passenger cars) is the nation's largest source of CO2 emissions.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

ADP's April private jobs report shows worst losses in its history

Photo: Olivier Douilery/AFP via Getty Images

The private sector lost 20.2 million jobs in April, according to ADP's private jobs report — the worst monthly job loss in the report's history.

Why it matters: "Job losses of this scale are unprecedented. The total number of job losses for the month of April alone was more than double the total jobs lost during the Great Recession," Ahu Yildirmaz, co-head of the ADP Research Institute said. The hospitality sector was hit hardest with 8.6 million jobs lost, while the trade, transportation, utilities and construction sectors also suffered major blows.

3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Exclusive: Google.org doubles COVID-19 donations to $100 million

Google.org granted $5 million to Opportunity Finance Network, which provides capital for underserved small and midsize businesses. Photo: Opportunity Finance Network.

Google's philanthropic arm is doubling its planned coronavirus response donations to a total of $100 million, Google.org head Jacquelline Fuller told Axios.

Why it matters: The effort is in addition to coronavirus-related moves by the corporate side and, in some cases, also comes with hands-on technical support from Google employees to help organizations with the technical aspects of their efforts.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow3 hours ago - Technology