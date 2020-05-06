1 hour ago - World

Israel's high court allows Netanyahu to form government despite indictments

A protester carries a placard with a picture of Netanyahu (R) and Gantz Photo: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

The Supreme Court of Israel has unanimously struck down petitions seeking to block Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been indicted on corruption charges, from forming a coalition government with his former rival Benny Gantz.

Why it matters: The decision paves the way for the new government to be sworn in on May 13, bringing an end to more than a year of political deadlock in which Israel was forced to hold three consecutive elections.

The big picture: As part of the deal between Netanyahu and Gantz, Netanyahu will stay on as prime minister for at least another 18 months even as his corruption trial gets underway. The position will then rotate to Gantz, though many of Netanyahu's critics don't trust the longtime Israeli leader to leave office.

  • The coalition deal posits that Netanyahu can bring "the understandings with the Trump administration" about West Bank annexations up for debate in the cabinet, and potentially for a vote in parliament after July 1.
  • Netanyahu views the annexations as critical to his legacy, but they're widely opposed by many players in the international community. The Trump administration has told Israel it won't support the annexations unless Israel agrees to negotiate over a Palestinian state and fully endorses its Middle East peace plan.

Go deeper: Israel stunned as rivals Netanyahu and Gantz join forces

Go deeper

Trump vetoes resolution to curb war powers against Iran

Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump on Wednesday vetoed a war powers resolution that would have curbed his ability to direct military action against Iran without Congress' authorization.

Why it matters: The bipartisan measure came after Trump ordered a strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani in January, bringing the two nations to the brink of war.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

No, insurance doesn't cover that

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Irate business owners are finding out the hard way that their insurance policies don't cover coronavirus — and they're suing.

Why it matters: No matter how big a premium a company might pay for business interruption insurance, most policies only cover physical damage to a property, not the loss of use of a hotel, restaurant or other building from a stubborn new virus.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow38 mins ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 3,724,688 — Total deaths: 260,938 — Total recoveries — 1,226,790Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 1,216,739 — Total deaths: 72,233 — Total recoveries — 189,791 — Total tested: 7,544,328Map.
  3. Federal government: Trump and some top aides question accuracy of virus death toll, contradicting experts who believe it is too low.
  4. States: Confirmed cases in California jump 4.5% amid testing surge Cuomo says coronavirus increasing nationally even as New York has "turned the corner."
  5. Business: Wendy's locations run out of burgers as meat shortages hit consumers — Automakers to resume production.
  6. World: Coronavirus layoffs hit African tech sector The U.S. is at odds with its allies over the origins of the coronavirus — Beijing has demanded praise from countries in exchange for medical supplies.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 42 mins ago - Politics & Policy