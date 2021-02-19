Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

DeSantis announces new vaccine site after being accused of prioritizing wealthy white area

Expand chart

A day after announcing a COVID-19 vaccine site for a wealthy, predominantly white Manatee neighborhood developed by a major campaign donor, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) declared Thursday that Pinellas Park is the area's next vaccination site.

What's happening: About 3,000 seniors in the Mainlands of Tamarac 55+ neighborhood started getting their Moderna shots yesterday. Mainlands is a notably less wealthy neighborhood than Manatee's Lakewood Ranch.

Why it matters: DeSantis has bragged about Florida's 42% senior vaccination rate, one of the highest in the nation, but he recognized that Pinellas County has trailed in vaccinating its 65-and-older population.

  • Pinellas — one of the oldest counties in the state in terms of median age — has a 35% senior vaccination rate, DeSantis said. He hopes to get that up to 50-60% in the coming weeks.
  • To up the numbers, another 5,000 doses will be administered at another Pinellas site next week, he said.

Here's how Pinellas compares to nearby counties:

  • Manatee has given at least one shot to roughly 28% of its 65 and older population, the Tampa Bay Times reports.
  • Polk: 29%.
  • Hernando: 30%.
  • Pasco: 32%.
  • Hillsborough: 35%.

What they're saying: AARP state director Jeff Johnson, based in St. Petersburg, told Axios that the majority of complaints from members in the Tampa Bay area are around how frustrating it has been to get appointments. And that people might be more patient if they better understood how vaccines are being distributed.

  • "You can’t just tell people, 'It’s going to take a while,'" he said. "This is not like going to go see Hamilton or Taylor Swift. This is someone’s ticket to be able to see their grandkids or eat in a restaurant or go back to faith-based communities."

This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Go deeper

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
25 mins ago - World

Israel sounds alarm after U.S. backs nuclear talks with Iran

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photos: Eric Baradat (AFP), Gali Tibbon (AFP)/Getty Images

The Israeli government has raised concerns about Secretary of State Tony Blinken's announcement on Thursday that the U.S. is willing to open discussions with Iran about returning to the 2015 nuclear deal.

What they're saying: “Israel believes that going back to the old nuclear agreement will pave Iran’s path to a nuclear arsenal. We remain committed to preventing Iran from getting nuclear weapons," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Short bets have dropped substantially since GameStop phenomenon

Screenshot via CNBC

Short positions in U.S. equities have declined significantly since "meme stocks" like GameStop exploded higher earlier this year, S&P Global Market Intelligence data show.

By the numbers: At the end of January, the percentage of outstanding shares of S&P 500 companies held by short sellers averaged 3.1%, down from 4.1% a year ago.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

6 Capitol police officers suspended for alleged roles in Jan. 6 riot

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Six Capitol police officers have been suspended without pay and 29 are under investigation for alleged conduct related to the Jan. 6 insurrection by pro-Trump rioters, a spokesperson said Thursday.

The big picture: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said earlier this month that Congress plans to establish a "9/11-type commission" to investigate the siege and report on "the preparedness and response of the United States Capitol Police and other federal, state, and local law enforcement."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow