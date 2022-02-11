The Team USA women's hockey team overcame a tough challenge from the Czech Republic to win 4-1 in their quarterfinals clash at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Friday.

The big picture: Day 7 of the Games marked the end of an era for U.S. snowboarding great Shaun White, who finished fourth in the men's halfpipe competition — his last-ever Olympics appearance.

Shaun White of Team USA performs a trick during the Olympic men's snowboard halfpipe final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, China. Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

The Virgin Islands' Katie Tannenbaum competes in the Olympic women's skeleton event at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing, China, on Feb. 11. Photo: Jeff Pachoud/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin skis during the women's Super-G event in Yanqing, China, Feb 11. She didn't medal, but finished for the first time in three events at the 2022 Games and spoke of her appreciation of the overwhelming support she's received. Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images