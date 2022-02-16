American skiers Alex Hall and Nick Goepper put in standout performances to win the gold and silver medals in the freeski slopestyle on Wednesday the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.

The big picture: Day 12 saw Team USA's Olympic medal tally rise to 19, including eight golds as of Wednesday morning Eastern Time. The overall total was second only to Norway.

France's Clement Noel competes in the second run of the men's Olympic slalom at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing, China, on Feb. 16,. Photo: Jeff Pachoud/AFP via Getty Images

Team USA's Nick Abruzzese scores a goal at Beijing's National Indoor Stadium during the men's Olympic play-off quarterfinal match against Slovakia, which the Americans lost in a penalty shootout on Feb. 16. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images

Athletes compete during the women's Olympic cross-country team sprint classic semifinals at the National Cross-Country Skiing Center in Zhangjiakou, China, on Feb. 16. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images