The top-seeded American hockey team is out of Beijing Winter Olympic Games medal contention after losing a quarterfinal penalty shootout 3-2 to Slovakia.

Between the lines: This year’s hockey tournament differs from the recent past as NHL players are not taking part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flashback: The U.S. also failed to make the Olympic semifinals four years ago.

What's next: The U.S. women's hockey team plays Canada's for the gold medal at 11pm ET on Wednesday.

