Alex Hall won an Olympic gold medal and and Nick Goepper silver for Team USA in the freeski slopestyle on Day 12 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.

The big picture: Hall clinched a 90.01 score on his first run, while Goepper secured second, with 86.48. Sweden's Jesper Tjader won the bronze medal with a 85.35 score. This was two-time Olympian Hall's first-ever Winter Games medal and it was Goepper's third in this event.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with details of the event scores and on the U.S. Olympians' medal tally.