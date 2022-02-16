Skip to main content
Updated 51 mins ago - Sports

Team USA wins Olympic gold and silver in men's freeski slopestyle

Rebecca Falconer
Gold medallist Alexander Hall (R) of Team USA embraces teammate and Silver medallist Nicholas Goepper during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Slopestyle Final at the Winter Olympics
Team USA silver medallist Nicholas Goepper (L) embraces gold medalist teammate Alex Hall during the men's freestyle skiing freeski slopestyle final on Day 12 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Par in Zhangjiakou, China. Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Alex Hall won an Olympic gold medal and and Nick Goepper silver for Team USA in the freeski slopestyle on Day 12 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.

The big picture: Hall clinched a 90.01 score on his first run, while Goepper secured second, with 86.48. Sweden's Jesper Tjader won the bronze medal with a 85.35 score. This was two-time Olympian Hall's first-ever Winter Games medal and it was Goepper's third in this event.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with details of the event scores and on the U.S. Olympians' medal tally.

Go deeper