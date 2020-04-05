In photos: Life in the era of coronavirus across the U.S.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the U.S. has grown from one on Jan. 21 to over 312,000 by early Sunday, per Johns Hopkins.

The big picture: Roughly 3/4 of the American population is on lockdown, with social distancing measures and other orders in place across the country. Here's how Americans are coping with the massive upheaval the outbreak has brought, in photos.

Miami residents applaud from their balconies in solidarity for healthcare workers, first responders, supermarket employees, and all the professions helping to fight Covid-19 . Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

A sanitation station in Philadelphia. Photo: Cory Clark/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Samaritan's Purse emergency field hospital for coronavirus patients in New York City's Central Park. Photo: Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images

Cellist Jodi Beder performs a daily concert on her front porch in Mount Rainier, Maryland, to help people passing by and her neighbors cope with the outbreak. Photo: Andrew Caballero-ReynoldsE/AFP via Getty Images

A Martha's Table volunteer Poet Taylor helps distribute hundreds of free hot meals to people in need in Washington, DC. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A baggage claim area at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, which typically serves 8.2 million passengers a month, has closed two of its seven runways as the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly reduced air travel. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

People keep to social distancing guidance in Portland, Oregon. Photo: Alex Milan Tracy/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Signs are posted throughout the city reminding residents of what areas are closed in Long Beach, California. Photo: Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images

A police officer outside of the closed Alamo in San Antonio, Texas. Photo: Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. Customs officers at the U.S.-Canada border in Lansdowne, Ontario. Photo: Lars Hagberg/AFP via Getty Images

The L.L. Bean plant in Brunswick, Maine, has begun producing safety masks during the COVID-19 epidemic. Photo: Blake Nissen for The Boston Globe via Getty Images

A police officer at the entrance to a coronavirus testing center in Hansen Dam Park, Pacoima, California. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

People around the world have been placing stuffed bears in their windows to keep kids entertained during the outbreak, including this house in Boston's Hyde Park. Photo: Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

