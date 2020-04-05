In photos: Life in the era of coronavirus across the U.S.

The big picture: Roughly 3/4 of the American population is on lockdown, with social distancing measures and other orders in place across the country. Here's how Americans are coping with the massive upheaval the outbreak has brought, in photos.
The big picture: The first known case outside China was in Thailand on Jan. 13. Since then, governments around the world have responded to surging case numbers with a range of measures designed to curb the spread of the virus. There were more than 723,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections by early Monday, per Johns Hopkins data.
The U.S. travel and tourism sector is set for a drop of 6 million international visitors because of the novel coronavirus, costing $19 billion in spending this year, per a report by Tourism Economics. "The present declines appear likely to be worse than what the US experienced in 2003 [after the SARS outbreak]," the report states.
The big picture: The global outlook is just as bleak. The report was released on March 11, two days after Italy announced a nationwide lockdown after a surge in cases. Since then, several countries have followed suit, European travelers face U.S. travel restrictions and the CDC has recommended gatherings of 50 or more people be postponed or canceled for eight weeks. The outbreak's impact is evident at many top travel destinations, where once-bustling hubs have been transformed into virtual ghost towns.
Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort docked Monday in New York as it prepares to begin assisting the medical needs of the city's citizens due to the strain on the health care system from the coronavirus pandemic.
Why it matters: The ship's nearly 1,000 hospital beds — which will be used to house non-coronavirus patients — will help reduce severe shortages the state has been experiencing with more than 60,000 confirmed cases.