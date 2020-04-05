1 hour ago - Health

In photos: Life in the era of coronavirus across the U.S.

Rebecca Falconer

Lauryn Morley, a lower school substitute teacher for the Washington Waldorf School in Bethesda, Maryland, works from her home in Arlington, Virginia. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the U.S. has grown from one on Jan. 21 to over 312,000 by early Sunday, per Johns Hopkins.

The big picture: Roughly 3/4 of the American population is on lockdown, with social distancing measures and other orders in place across the country. Here's how Americans are coping with the massive upheaval the outbreak has brought, in photos.

Miami residents applaud from their balconies in solidarity for healthcare workers, first responders, supermarket employees, and all the professions helping to fight Covid-19 . Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
A sanitation station in Philadelphia. Photo: Cory Clark/NurPhoto via Getty Images
The Samaritan's Purse emergency field hospital for coronavirus patients in New York City's Central Park. Photo: Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images
Cellist Jodi Beder performs a daily concert on her front porch in Mount Rainier, Maryland, to help people passing by and her neighbors cope with the outbreak. Photo: Andrew Caballero-ReynoldsE/AFP via Getty Images
A Martha's Table volunteer Poet Taylor helps distribute hundreds of free hot meals to people in need in Washington, DC. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
A baggage claim area at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, which typically serves 8.2 million passengers a month, has closed two of its seven runways as the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly reduced air travel. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
People keep to social distancing guidance in Portland, Oregon. Photo: Alex Milan Tracy/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Signs are posted throughout the city reminding residents of what areas are closed in Long Beach, California. Photo: Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images
A police officer outside of the closed Alamo in San Antonio, Texas. Photo: Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images
U.S. Customs officers at the U.S.-Canada border in Lansdowne, Ontario. Photo: Lars Hagberg/AFP via Getty Images
The L.L. Bean plant in Brunswick, Maine, has begun producing safety masks during the COVID-19 epidemic. Photo: Blake Nissen for The Boston Globe via Getty Images
A police officer at the entrance to a coronavirus testing center in Hansen Dam Park, Pacoima, California. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
People around the world have been placing stuffed bears in their windows to keep kids entertained during the outbreak, including this house in Boston's Hyde Park. Photo: Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Go deeper: What a coronavirus exit ramp looks like

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer

In photos: How the coronavirus outbreak is affecting daily lives

New York City's once-bustling Times Square. Photo: Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images

The novel coronavirus pandemic is having a huge impact on the lives of people around the world.

The big picture: The first known case outside China was in Thailand on Jan. 13. Since then, governments around the world have responded to surging case numbers with a range of measures designed to curb the spread of the virus. There were more than 723,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections by early Monday, per Johns Hopkins data.

See photosArrowMar 30, 2020 - Health
Rebecca Falconer

In photos: Top destinations before and after coronavirus outbreak

The Eiffel Tower in Paris. Photos: Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images; Stephane Cardinale-Corbis via Getty Images

The U.S. travel and tourism sector is set for a drop of 6 million international visitors because of the novel coronavirus, costing $19 billion in spending this year, per a report by Tourism Economics. "The present declines appear likely to be worse than what the US experienced in 2003 [after the SARS outbreak]," the report states.

The big picture: The global outlook is just as bleak. The report was released on March 11, two days after Italy announced a nationwide lockdown after a surge in cases. Since then, several countries have followed suit, European travelers face U.S. travel restrictions and the CDC has recommended gatherings of 50 or more people be postponed or canceled for eight weeks. The outbreak's impact is evident at many top travel destinations, where once-bustling hubs have been transformed into virtual ghost towns.

See photosArrowMar 17, 2020 - Health
Marisa Fernandez

In photos: Navy hospital ship Comfort arrives in New York

Photo: Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images

Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort docked Monday in New York as it prepares to begin assisting the medical needs of the city's citizens due to the strain on the health care system from the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The ship's nearly 1,000 hospital beds — which will be used to house non-coronavirus patients — will help reduce severe shortages the state has been experiencing with more than 60,000 confirmed cases.

Go deeperArrowMar 30, 2020 - Health