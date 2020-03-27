Updated 44 mins ago - Health

What a coronavirus exit ramp looks like

Caitlin OwensBryan Walsh

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Americans are looking for an exit ramp away from the extreme social distancing brought on by the coronavirus, but that will require steps we're not yet prepared for.

The big picture: Responsibly easing off of social distancing will only be possible as the number of new cases levels off, and will depend on extensive testing to avoid another surge in infections.

"The problem is that the next phase of containment is contingent on resources we don't have,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

Where it stands: If we're going to back off of aggressive measures like school and business closures, the next phase of the response would involve doing a lot of the things we should have done from the beginning.

  • That includes quickly identifying and isolating newly infected patients, and identifying others they may have infected.
  • Places that house vulnerable people, like nursing homes, would still need strong oversight.
  • “You need to bring down the overall burden and then you can get to the point where you can target the individual cases,” former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb sad.

Yes, but: All of that requires fast, widespread testing, which the U.S. still can't do.

  • We’re still facing shortages of some supplies needed to make and conduct tests, and it still takes several days to receive test results.
  • “If we let up, we’ll be back to where we were before social distancing,” said Ali Khan of the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

What's next: Syndromic surveillance — testing a random portion of the community — might help the U.S. get a better handle on the true prevalence of COVID-19.

  • Seattle has launched an effort to do just that, adapting an existing program that checks for influenza prevalence.
  • And the FDA recently signed off on a test that can deliver results within 45 minutes, though it's only available to help diagnose very sick patients, not to catch cases before they become severe.

Life won’t go back to normal for a long time. Normalcy will return in doses, and at different paces in different parts of the country.

  • “It’s not like a switch that’s going to be flipped. It’s going to be much more gradual. And people that are high risk are probably going to be the last ones” to see relaxed restrictions, John Hopkins’ Joshua Sharfstein said.

The bottom line: “The worst-possible outcome would be a second epidemic, a second wave…we can’t afford to have this happen again,” Gottlieb said.

Go deeper

Sam Baker

The problems with our coronavirus testing are worse than you think

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

If the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. gets really bad — if it stretches on longer than we anticipated, if huge numbers of people get sick, if the disruptions to daily life become even more severe — early flaws in the testing process will bear a lot of the blame.

The big picture: You probably know that there were some early problems with testing and that they’re getting better — which they are. But those early failures will help define the entire scope of this pandemic, and there’s not much we can do now to reverse the damage.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 16, 2020 - Health
Sam Baker

Dangerous backlog: Coronavirus results can take a week or more

Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Even if you’re able to get tested for the coronavirus, it’ll still take about a week to get the results back — which means the U.S. still doesn’t have a real-time handle on the number of infected people.

Why it matters: We need to know where the virus is spreading in order to get a lid on those outbreaks before they become catastrophic.

Go deeperArrowMar 26, 2020 - Health
Rebecca Falconer

Health officials warn against Trump easing coronavirus restrictions

White House coronavirus response coordinator Debbie Brix, Vice President Mike Pence and President Trump during a task force meeting this month. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Health officials and two state governors are pushing back after President Trump's suggested Monday that physical distancing restrictions introduced to clamp down on the spread of the novel coronavirus will be lifted "fairly soon."

The big picture: Trump told a briefing, "If it were up to the doctors, they may say let's keep it shut down — let's shut down the entire world." The president added that the U.S. "wasn't built to be shut down."

Go deeperArrowMar 24, 2020 - Health