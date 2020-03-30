50 mins ago - Health

America under lockdown

Axios

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

If you thought March felt like the longest month in American history, just wait for April and May, when people will be forced to witness spring from the indoors.

The big picture: 28 states are in or entering lockdown, with Maryland and Virginia joining those ranks today. So is D.C., as its mayor made official this afternoon. Those states include roughly 3/4 of the American people, the N.Y. Times notes.

  • "[R]esearchers and medical experts, they're saying that in two weeks' time, the D.C., Maryland and Virginia areas could look like New York and the tri-state area," Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said today.

Between the lines: Governors in states with beaches or other outdoor recreation have run into problems with keeping crowds at a minimum.

  • The governors from Maryland and Virginia said crowds drawn out by nice weather over the weekend caused them to put the hammer down on mandatory stay-at-home orders.

Why it matters: The numbers that persuaded President Trump to extend the 15-day lockdown are premised under the assumption of a lockdown through May, professor Chris Murray told the WashPost today.

  • Anthony Fauci told CNN today that Trump decided to extend social distancing restrictions for another 30 days after viewing Murray's models projecting coronavirus deaths over the weekend, Axios' Jacob Knutson reports.
  • Murray predicts an April 15 hospital peak, when his model says more than 2,000 Americans will die that day.
  • The model expects 82,000 deaths by early August.
  • That's the "if we do it right" scenario.

The bottom line: For most people, this isn't a crisis that can be fixed via direct action. Instead, we're huddling at home, waiting and watching to see how it plays out.

Marisa Fernandez

More states issue stay-at-home orders as coronavirus crisis escalates

Data: Axios reporting; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser issued stay-at-home orders on Monday, with exceptions for residents engaged in essential services, including health care and government functions. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced a similar directive on Monday evening.

The big picture: The states and territory are the latest to announce policies to enforce social distancing, which have affected almost 250 million Americans. More than 1.5 billion people worldwide had been asked to stay home as of last week.

Rebecca FalconerOrion RummlerMarisa Fernandez

U.S. coronavirus updates: 3 out of 4 Americans forced to stay home

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

At least 30 state governors and the District to Columbia have ordered their residents to stay home to promote social distancing and limit community spread from the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: Those states account for about 3/4 of the American population, the N.Y. Times notes. More cities like Boston, Detroit, New Orleans and Philadelphia, are reporting an influx of cases, prompting states to take stronger actions.

Jonathan Swan

Trump says peak coronavirus deaths in 2 weeks, extends shutdown

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump is extending his administration's "15 days to slow the spread" shutdown guidelines for an additional month in the face of mounting coronavirus infections and deaths and pressure from public health officials and governors.

Driving the news: With the original 15-day period that was announced March 16 about to end, officials around the country had been bracing for a premature call to return to normalcy from a president who's been venting lately that the prescription for containing the virus could be worse than the impacts of the virus itself.

