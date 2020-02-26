In photos: How coronavirus is impacting cities around the world

Revellers take part in the "Plague Doctors Procession" in Venice on Tuesday night during the usual period of the Carnival festivities, most of which have been cancelled following the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy. Photo: Andrea Pattaro/AFP via Getty Images
The big picture: Most of the 80,000 COVID-19 infections have occurred in mainland China. But cases are starting to surge elsewhere. By Wednesday morning, the worst affected countries outside China were South Korea (1,146), where a U.S. soldier tested positive to the virus, Italy (332), Japan (170), Iran (95) and Singapore (91). Just Tuesday, new cases were confirmed in Switzerland, Croatia and Algeria.
Across China and other countries with some of the highest confirmed cases of the coronavirus, people celebrated Valentine's Day as they would any other year: buying flowers and other gifts, attending weddings and spending time with loved ones.
Where it stands: COVID-19 has now killed at least 1,527 people and in mainland China infected nearly 66,497 people, a number the CDC believes is underreported. There are more than 500 cases in 27 other countries and territories.
President Trump's second and final day of his India visit struck a more formal tone than the pageantry of a day earlier that included a trip to the Taj Mahal and a mega-rally in his honor. But he took time out Tuesday to pay tribute to Indian independence icon Mahatma Gandhi at a memorial in New Delhi.
Why it matters: The countries are forging deeper ties as India’s location, size and economic growth make it the "obvious counterweight to China" for American policymakers.
President Trump delivered his State of the Union address during what was an eventful night at the Capitol on Tuesday.
Details: From Trump appearing to snub House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's handshake before his address, to special guests appearances and Pelosi ripping up her copy of the president's speech at the end — here's how all the drama unfolded, in photos.