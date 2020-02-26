13 mins ago - World

In photos: How coronavirus is impacting cities around the world

Rebecca Falconer

Revellers take part in the "Plague Doctors Procession" in Venice on Tuesday night during the usual period of the Carnival festivities, most of which have been cancelled following the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy. Photo: Andrea Pattaro/AFP via Getty Images

The novel coronavirus has spread from China to infect people in more than 40 countries and territories around the world, killing over 2,700 people.

The big picture: Most of the 80,000 COVID-19 infections have occurred in mainland China. But cases are starting to surge elsewhere. By Wednesday morning, the worst affected countries outside China were South Korea (1,146), where a U.S. soldier tested positive to the virus, Italy (332), Japan (170), Iran (95) and Singapore (91). Just Tuesday, new cases were confirmed in Switzerland, Croatia and Algeria.

People buy face masks at a retail store in Daegu, South Korea, on Tuesday, where many of the country's infections have occurred. Photo: Jung Yeon-je/AFP via Getty Images
The closing minutes of trading on the New York Stock Exchange floor on Tuesday. Concerns of the coronavirus becoming a global pandemic saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average lose almost 900 points. There were 57 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. as of Wednesday morning. Most are citizens repatriated from other countries. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images
Revelers at the Nice carnival in France. The country had reported 14 infections by Wednesday morning. Photo: Valery Hache/AFP via Getty Images
Passengers, from Algeria, Libya and Mauritania on a bus after being evacuated from China to Algiers, Algeria, on Tuesday, as the country became the first in Africa to confirm a coronavirus infection. Photo: Fatma Hamdi/Picture alliance via Getty Images
A man who has recovered from the COVID-19 being disinfected by a medical professional before leaving the hospital in Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, in China. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images
Some Londoners have taken to wearing masks on the tube. There were 13 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom as of Wednesday morning. Photo: S.C. Leung/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Coronavirus is a theme at the carnival in Duesseldorf, Germany, which confirmed 18 infections by Wednesday morning. Photo: Fabian Strauch/dpa (Photo by Fabian Strauch/picture alliance via Getty Images
A medical staff member takes the temperature of visitors to the Singapore Airshow as a precautionary measure. Photo: Roslan Rahman/AFP via Getty Images
Italian urban artist Salvatore Benintende aka "TVBOY" has depicted Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa wearing a mask and holding a mobile phone reading "Mobile World Virus" in a street of Barcelona after the World Mobile Congress was cancelled in the city over coronavirus concerns. Spain had six confirmed cases by Wednesday morning. Photo: Pau Barrena/AFP via Getty Images
Pakistani soldiers patrol in Taftan, near Pakistan's now-closed border with Iran, which confirmed 95 cases by early Wednesday. Photo: Banaras Khan/AFP via Getty Images
The quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship at Daikoku pier cruise terminal in Yokohama, Japan. There had been a total of 691 confirmed infections among passengers and crew by Wednesday morning. Photo: Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP via Getty Images
Sanitary workers disinfect Qom's Masumeh shrine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Iran. The country reported at least 16 coronavirus-related deaths by Wednesday morning. Photo: Mehdi Marizad/Fars News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

Go deeper: The global scramble to contain the coronavirus

Go deeper

Orion Rummler

In photos: How countries struck by coronavirus celebrated Valentine's Day

A Hong Kong flower shop on Valentine's Day. There are 56 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hong Kong as of Feb. 14. Photo: Miguel Candela/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Across China and other countries with some of the highest confirmed cases of the coronavirus, people celebrated Valentine's Day as they would any other year: buying flowers and other gifts, attending weddings and spending time with loved ones.

Where it stands: COVID-19 has now killed at least 1,527 people and in mainland China infected nearly 66,497 people, a number the CDC believes is underreported. There are more than 500 cases in 27 other countries and territories.

Go deeperArrowFeb 15, 2020 - Health
Rebecca Falconer

In photos: Trump pays tribute to Gandhi before formal talks in India

President Trump reviews a guard of honour during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan palace in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's second and final day of his India visit struck a more formal tone than the pageantry of a day earlier that included a trip to the Taj Mahal and a mega-rally in his honor. But he took time out Tuesday to pay tribute to Indian independence icon Mahatma Gandhi at a memorial in New Delhi.

Why it matters: The countries are forging deeper ties as India’s location, size and economic growth make it the "obvious counterweight to China" for American policymakers.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 22 hours ago - World
Rebecca Falconer

In photos: Trump delivers State of the Union address

Vice President Mike Pence claps as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appears to rip a copy of President Trump's speech after he delivers the State of the Union address at the Capitol on Tuesday. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump delivered his State of the Union address during what was an eventful night at the Capitol on Tuesday.

Details: From Trump appearing to snub House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's handshake before his address, to special guests appearances and Pelosi ripping up her copy of the president's speech at the end — here's how all the drama unfolded, in photos.

See photosArrowFeb 5, 2020 - Politics & Policy