U.S. soldier tests positive to coronavirus in South Korea

A 23-year-old American soldier stationed at Camp Carroll in South Korea is in quarantine at his off-base residence after testing positive to the novel coronavirus, the U.S. military said in a statement Tuesday.

Why it matters: He is the first U.S. service member to test positive to COVID-19.

Details: The military said the soldier had visited Camp Walker military base in Daegu — where there are hundreds of coronavirus infections on Monday and Camp Carroll Army Base, on the south east portion of the South Korean peninsula Feb. 21-25.

Health professionals from the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and United States Forces Korea "are actively conducting contact tracing to determine whether any others may have been exposed," the military said.

