1 hour ago - Health

U.S. soldier tests positive to coronavirus in South Korea

Rebecca Falconer

U.S. soldiers participate in a military tactical demonstration at the U.S. Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, in September 20. Photo: Jung Yeon-je/AFP via Getty Images

A 23-year-old American soldier stationed at Camp Carroll in South Korea is in quarantine at his off-base residence after testing positive to the novel coronavirus, the U.S. military said in a statement Tuesday.

Why it matters: He is the first U.S. service member to test positive to COVID-19.

Details: The military said the soldier had visited Camp Walker military base in Daegu — where there are hundreds of coronavirus infections on Monday and Camp Carroll Army Base, on the south east portion of the South Korean peninsula Feb. 21-25.

  • Health professionals from the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and United States Forces Korea "are actively conducting contact tracing to determine whether any others may have been exposed," the military said.

Go deeper:

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Go deeper

Axios

Coronavirus spreads to Africa as U.S. soldier in South Korea tests positive

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens.

A 23-year-old American soldier stationed at Camp Carroll in South Korea has tested positive to the novel coronavirus, as the outbreak spreads to more countries.

The big picture: COVID-19 has killed more than 2,700 people and infected over 80,000 others, mostly in mainland China. Public health officials confirmed Tuesday the U.S. has 57 people with the novel coronavirus, mostly those repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 1 hour ago - Health
Rebecca Falconer

South Korea raises alert level to red as coronavirus cases exceed 600

A hospital staff member carrying a suspected COVID-19 blood sample case to a medical center in Daegu, South Korea, on Sunday. Photo: Seung-il Ryu/NurPhoto via Getty Images

South Korean President Moon Jae-in raised the country's infectious disease alert level on Sunday to red, the highest possible, the New York Times reports, as the number of cases in the country jumped to 602 and the death toll to six.

Why it matters: South Korea now has more cases of COVID-19 than any country outside mainland China and only 32 fewer than the Diamond Princess cruise ship, the latest figures show.

Go deeperArrowFeb 23, 2020 - Health
Rashaan Ayesh

CDC quarantines 195 U.S. citizens evacuated from Wuhan amid coronavirus concerns

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a 14-day federal quarantine order for 195 U.S. citizens who were evacuated directly from Wuhan, China amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: This is the first time the CDC has ordered a quarantine in nearly 50 years. The last time was in the 1960s to protect against smallpox. CDC officials emphasized this is purely preventative since the U.S. citizens were directly exposed to the coronavirus in Wuhan.

Go deeperArrowJan 31, 2020 - Health