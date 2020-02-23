16 mins ago - Health

South Korea raises alert level to red as coronavirus cases exceed 600

Rebecca Falconer

A hospital staff member carrying a suspected COVID-19 blood sample case to a medical center in Daegu, South Korea, on Sunday. Photo: Seung-il Ryu/NurPhoto via Getty Images

South Korean President Moon Jae-in raised the country's infectious disease alert level on Sunday to red, the highest level possible, the New York Times reports, as the number of cases in the country jumped to 602 and the death toll to five.

Why it matters: South Korea now has more cases of COVID-19 than any country outside mainland China and only 32 fewer than the Diamond Princess cruise ship, the latest figures show.

  • The Korean Centers for Disease and Control reported Saturday an eightfold increase in cases in four days to 433. Most cases are in the southern cities of Daegu and Cheongdo, which authorities had just declared "special care zones" in the hope of stopping the spread of the virus, per the FT. But this did not happen.

Of note: More than half of those infected are connected to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a "secretive" religious sect, per the Guardian.

U.S. response: The State Department raised its travel advisory for South Korea on Saturday to level 2, recommending travelers exercise increased caution and prepare a contingency plan for emergency situations.

South Korea and Italy step up emergency measures as coronavirus cases jump

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens.

The novel coronavirus has spread to more nations as South Korea and Italy step up emergency measures in their countries amid rising case numbers on Sunday.

The big picture: COVID-19 has killed at least 2,446 people and infected almost 79,000 others, mostly in mainland China. South Korea increased the infectious disease alert to red, the highest possible, as its case numbers jumped to 602 and the death toll to five. Italy's government announced emergency measures, with several towns in the north effectively placed in lockdown, as it confirmed two deaths and infections rose to 79.

Eileen Drage O'Reilly

Repatriated American citizens have doubled coronavirus cases in U.S.

Face mask discarded outside the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

The official number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. just doubled — to 34 — but public health officials are pointing out that these are mostly people who've been repatriated.

Why it matters: As concerns grow about a global pandemic, officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention want to make sure the message gets out: "We are not seeing community spread here in the United States," Nancy Messonnier says.

Jacob Knutson

Pentagon preparing coronavirus quarantine housing for up to 1,000 people

Mark Esper. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Saturday approved a request to prepare 14-day quarantine housing for up to 1,000 people returning to the U.S. from overseas travel, amid concerns about the spread of the strain of coronavirus first detected in Wuhan, China, CNN reports.

Why it matters: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the eighth case of coronavirus in the U.S. on Saturday. The U.S. declared the virus a public health emergency on Friday.

Go deeper: The latest coronavirus developments

