South Korea raises alert level to red as coronavirus cases exceed 600

South Korean President Moon Jae-in raised the country's infectious disease alert level on Sunday to red, the highest level possible, the New York Times reports, as the number of cases in the country jumped to 602 and the death toll to five.

Why it matters: South Korea now has more cases of COVID-19 than any country outside mainland China and only 32 fewer than the Diamond Princess cruise ship, the latest figures show.

The Korean Centers for Disease and Control reported Saturday an eightfold increase in cases in four days to 433. Most cases are in the southern cities of Daegu and Cheongdo, which authorities had just declared "special care zones" in the hope of stopping the spread of the virus, per the FT. But this did not happen.

Of note: More than half of those infected are connected to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a "secretive" religious sect, per the Guardian.

U.S. response: The State Department raised its travel advisory for South Korea on Saturday to level 2, recommending travelers exercise increased caution and prepare a contingency plan for emergency situations.

