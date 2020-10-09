2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi trolls Trump with bill to alter 25th Amendment process

Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduced a bill Friday that would create a "Commission on President Capacity" to allow Congress to intervene under the 25th Amendment, which can be invoked if the president becomes physically incapable of fulfilling their role.

Why it matters: There's almost no chance of this bill ever becoming law, so it's meant more as a publicity stunt to troll President Trump — despite her claims otherwise.

  • Pelosi argued on Bloomberg TV that Trump is in an "altered state" from his coronavirus treatment and that "there may be some impairment of judgment."
  • His surprise car ride to visit supporters during his hospital stay last weekend drew criticism for violating CDC guidelines and potentially exposing the Secret Service agents involved to the virus.
  • Reliable information about Trump's health is still scarce, despite the White House physician's claim that Trump had been symptom-free for a period of time earlier this week.

The big picture: The 25th Amendment allows for the temporary or permanent transfer of power from the president to the vice president if the president has fallen severely ill, become incapacitated or died.

  • Pelosi insisted that her proposal was not about Trump specifically: "He will face the judgment of the voters. But he shows the need for us to create a process for future presidents."

Jacob Knutson
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi to introduce bill to assess president's mental, physical capacity for office

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi with Rep. Frank Pallone during a press conference on Oct. 8. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) will introduce legislation on Friday to establish a 25th Amendment commission to assess the president's mental and physical capacity to hold office, according to a news release.

Why it matters: The legislation, coming as Trump is still recovering from COVID-19, is largely symbolic as it is highly unlikely the Republican-majority Senate will even consider the bill.

Axios
Oct 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Pelosi rules out standalone airline bill without comprehensive relief package

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she would not agree to a standalone bill to assist the airline industry without a broader relief package that addresses public health, unemployment, and aid for state and local governments.

Why it matters: Despite Trump formally ending bipartisan negotiations for stimulus legislation via tweet on Tuesday, the president and his White House representatives were still hoping for a standalone airline bailout.

Ursula Perano
Oct 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Report: Trump required Walter Reed staff to sign NDAs

Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump required personnel at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to agree to non-disclosure agreements in 2019 before he'd agree to be treated at the facility, per NBC News.

Why it matters: Trump sought coronavirus treatment at Walter Reed this weekend after his positive test on Thursday evening. But officials in the Trump administration and within Walter Reed offered conflicting information on the president's health, fluctuating between calling his symptoms "mild" and "very concerning."

