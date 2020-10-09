Pelosi trolls Trump with bill to alter 25th Amendment process

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduced a bill Friday that would create a "Commission on President Capacity" to allow Congress to intervene under the 25th Amendment, which can be invoked if the president becomes physically incapable of fulfilling their role.

Why it matters: There's almost no chance of this bill ever becoming law, so it's meant more as a publicity stunt to troll President Trump — despite her claims otherwise.

Pelosi argued on Bloomberg TV that Trump is in an "altered state" from his coronavirus treatment and that "there may be some impairment of judgment."

His surprise car ride to visit supporters during his hospital stay last weekend drew criticism for violating CDC guidelines and potentially exposing the Secret Service agents involved to the virus.

Reliable information about Trump's health is still scarce, despite the White House physician's claim that Trump had been symptom-free for a period of time earlier this week.

The big picture: The 25th Amendment allows for the temporary or permanent transfer of power from the president to the vice president if the president has fallen severely ill, become incapacitated or died.