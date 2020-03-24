11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi: "Real optimism" for coronavirus stimulus deal "in the next few hours"

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNBC's Jim Cramer Tuesday that there is "real optimism" that a coronavirus stimulus deal could come together "in the next few hours."

Driving the news: One "big change" in the negotiations that Pelosi highlighted was the fact that Senate Republicans and the Trump administration agreed to House Democrats' oversight language for the $500 billion fund designed to help impacted industries.

What she's saying: "This bill will be a trillion-dollar bill, which nobody even saw until Saturday. So while we all appreciate the urgency, it's a big responsibility to do it right and, where we can find shared values, to do that."

  • She said that her preference to get the bill passed would be via unanimous consent in the House — but noted that certain "poison pills" from Republicans could jeopardize that.

The big picture: The stock market responded positively to the current state of negotiations on Tuesday morning, jumping more than 5% at the market's open.

Alayna Treene

Procedural vote on coronavirus stimulus fails for 2nd time in 24 hours

Mitch McConnell, Steven Mnuchin and Chuck Schumer. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

A procedural vote on Senate Republicans' $1.8 trillion Phase 3 stimulus package failed on Monday for the second time in less than 24 hours.

The big picture: Patience is wearing thin on Capitol Hill as talks over providing desperately needed aid to Americans and businesses continue to stall.

Alayna Treene

Pelosi unveils $2.5 trillion counterproposal to GOP coronavirus stimulus

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled on Monday a sweeping counterproposal to Senate Republicans' $1.8 trillion coronavirus stimulus package.

Why it matters: House Democrats' legislation — which comes with a $2.5 trillion price tag — comes after negotiations between Capitol Hill leaders and the White House broke down over the weekend, culminating in two failed procedural votes that have left the Senate Republicans' bill in limbo.

Alayna Treene

Senate passes House coronavirus relief package with no changes

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Senate passed the House coronavirus relief bill 90-8 without changes Wednesday, freeing up Congress to focus more energy on passing subsequent legislation that will likely amount to one of the largest emergency spending packages in modern history.

The big picture: The deal, negotiated between Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, includes free coronavirus testing — even for the uninsured; two weeks of paid sick and family leave; increased federal funds for Medicaid and food security programs, like food stamps; and increased unemployment insurance benefits.

