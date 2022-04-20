Pelosi to meet Ukrainian prime minister in Washington

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will meet Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, according to her office.

Why it matters: Shmyhal will be the most senior Ukrainian official to visit the U.S. since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion and amid its ongoing large-scale military offensive in the eastern Donbas region of the country.

Shmyhal has been serving as the prime minister since 2020.

The big picture: Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) and Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) last week were the first U.S. officials to visit Ukraine since the invasion.

In response to Russia's Donbas offensive, President Biden announced $800 million in additional military aid to Ukraine last week that included helicopters, artillery systems and armored vehicles.

Biden said Tuesday that he intends to send more weapons to Ukraine, and the U.S. is expected to announce another large package within the coming days, according to Reuters.

