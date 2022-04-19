Skip to main content
Biden says U.S. will send more weapons to Ukraine

Ivana Saric
US President Joe Biden steps off Air Force One
US President Joe Biden steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Portsmouth International Airport on April 19. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden said Tuesday that he intends to send more weapons to Ukraine amid a new Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Driving the news: Asked by a pool reporter if he would be "sending more artillery to Ukraine" while on his way to an event, Biden replied "yes."

  • Earlier Tuesday Biden discussed international support for Ukraine during a call with other world leaders.
  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki said later during a press gaggle that Biden and the U.S. allies and partners "spoke about providing more ammunition and security assistance to Ukraine," per a pool report.

The big picture: A senior U.S. defense official told reporters Tuesday that approximately seven U.S. flights carrying weapons are heading to Europe in the next 24 hours, as part of the $800 million aid package Biden authorized last week.

