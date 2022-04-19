Biden says U.S. will send more weapons to Ukraine

President Biden said Tuesday that he intends to send more weapons to Ukraine amid a new Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Driving the news: Asked by a pool reporter if he would be "sending more artillery to Ukraine" while on his way to an event, Biden replied "yes."

Earlier Tuesday Biden discussed international support for Ukraine during a call with other world leaders.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said later during a press gaggle that Biden and the U.S. allies and partners "spoke about providing more ammunition and security assistance to Ukraine," per a pool report.

The big picture: A senior U.S. defense official told reporters Tuesday that approximately seven U.S. flights carrying weapons are heading to Europe in the next 24 hours, as part of the $800 million aid package Biden authorized last week.

